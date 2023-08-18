Chrissy Teigen Went Topless on Instagram to Promote the Importance of Mammograms

Chrissy Teigen is reminding everyone to schedule their annual mammograms in the most Chrissy Teigen way possible. On Thursday, the cookbook author shared a photo on Instagram live from her appointment that showed her lying in the doctor’s office totally topless — and she was sure to incorporate some of her signature humor into the helpful PSA.

“Mammogram/boob ultrasound reminder!” Teigen captioned the topless snap, which saw her posing in only a pair of black leggings and a matching black face mask. “When else do you get to see your boob as a one inch steak!? ultrasound also comes with free titty lotion good for the entire day!!”

She later added in the post’s comments section, “(I had both ultrasound and mammogram!)”

Chrissy’s update comes just months after she and her husband, John Legend, welcomed both their daughter Esti and son Wren (who was born via surrogate) earlier this year, transforming their bunch from a family of four to a family of six in a matter of weeks.

Instagram/chrissy teigen

While parenting four children (the pair also shares 7-year-old Luna and 5-year-old Miles) would certainly be a challenge for any parents, a source recently told Entertainment Tonight that both Legend and Teigen are enjoying the new dynamic.

“Chrissy and John are super hands-on parents and always making their kids a priority," the source shared. "They feel so happy as a big family and Chrissy often brings her older kids to work commitments she thinks they would enjoy. She adores being a mom and her kids are all so sweet together. Chrissy and John have help, so it helps them be able to do their jobs and also make time for each other.”