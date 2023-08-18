Chrissy Teigen Went Topless on Instagram to Promote the Importance of Mammograms

A helpful PSA with a touch of humor.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 18, 2023 @ 12:12PM
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 20092 -- Pictured: Chrissy Teigen
Photo:

getty

Chrissy Teigen is reminding everyone to schedule their annual mammograms in the most Chrissy Teigen way possible. On Thursday, the cookbook author shared a photo on Instagram live from her appointment that showed her lying in the doctor’s office totally topless — and she was sure to incorporate some of her signature humor into the helpful PSA.

“Mammogram/boob ultrasound reminder!” Teigen captioned the topless snap, which saw her posing in only a pair of black leggings and a matching black face mask. “When else do you get to see your boob as a one inch steak!? ultrasound also comes with free titty lotion good for the entire day!!”

She later added in the post’s comments section, “(I had both ultrasound and mammogram!)”

Chrissy’s update comes just months after she and her husband, John Legend, welcomed both their daughter Esti and son Wren (who was born via surrogate) earlier this year, transforming their bunch from a family of four to a family of six in a matter of weeks. 

chrissy teigen esti bath selfie instagram

Instagram/chrissy teigen

While parenting four children (the pair also shares 7-year-old Luna and 5-year-old Miles) would certainly be a challenge for any parents, a source recently told Entertainment Tonight that both Legend and Teigen are enjoying the new dynamic.

“Chrissy and John are super hands-on parents and always making their kids a priority," the source shared. "They feel so happy as a big family and Chrissy often brings her older kids to work commitments she thinks they would enjoy. She adores being a mom and her kids are all so sweet together. Chrissy and John have help, so it helps them be able to do their jobs and also make time for each other.”

Related Articles
britney spears sam asghari
Sam Asghari Has Spoken Out For the First Time After Filing for Divorce from Britney Spears
Ashley Olsen 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards
This Is How Ashley Olsen Managed to Keep Her Pregnancy a Secret
miley cyrus new years eve
Miley Cyrus Announced a New Single Dedicated to Her “Loyal Fans” While Wearing a Mickey Mouse T-Shirt
Eva Longoria "Final Cut (Coupez!)" Red Carpet 2022 Cannes Film Festival
Forget Linen, Eva Longoria Wore the Slinkiest Lycra Bodycon Dress, Ever
selena gomez single soon announcement
Selena Gomez Announced New Music Is on the Way With the Help of a ‘Sex and the City’ Easter Egg
Reese Witherspoon The Last Thing He Told Me Premiere
Reese Witherspoon Posted the Cutest Photos of Her Sons and Offered Some Thoughts on "Change"
Rumer Demi Baby
Demi Moore Celebrated Rumer Willis’s Birthday by Sharing the Sweetest Photos From the Day Her Daughter Gave Birth
Selena gomez fall fashion instagram
Thank You, Selena Gomez, For Giving Us Our Next No-Fail Fall Outfit Formula
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek Went Horseback Riding in a Tiny Bra Top and Low-Rise Cargo Pants
Hailey Bieber cinnamon cookie butter hair instagram
Hailey Bieber Already Went Dark for Fall With a New Hair Color
Meghan Markle Duchess of Sussex Invictus Games Friends and Family reception
Meghan Markle Made a Surprise Appearance on Her Friend's Instagram Story
Dua Lipa IG
Dua Lipa's White-Hot Shipwreck Outfit Has a Super-Unexpected Stringy Detail
Nick Jonas Malti Marie IG
Nick Jonas's Bring-Your-Daughter-to-Work Photos Are the Sweetest Things You'll See Today
Daisy Jones
Stevie Nicks Finally Gave 'Daisy Jones & the Six' Her Blessing
Jennifer Lopez makeup free instagram video
Jennifer Lopez Shared the Secret to Her Glowing Complexion at 54 With a Makeup-Free Video
ciara instagram crop top pigtails
The Only Thing Better Than Ciara's Maternity Crop Top Were Her Sky-High Pigtails