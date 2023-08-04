Chrissy Teigen Revealed Her "Incredible Surrogate" Is Pumping for Wren

Chrissy Teigen is shouting out her surrogate once again — and this time, it's a big thank you for pumping her breast milk for little Wren. In a pair of photos posted to Instagram, Tegein shared a new partnership with breast pump brand Haakaa and also revealed that her son Miles is helping to feed his little brother thanks to the system's milk collector and storage bags.

While the second photo in the post shows the products in action, little Miles cradling his brother in his arms and feeding him from a bottle is sure to steal the show. In the caption, Teigen thanked her surrogate Alexandra for pumping so that the two brothers could bond.

"Getting to re-experience breastfeeding with Esti was such a joy - using the Haakaa Ladybug Silicone Breast Milk Collector and Silicone Milk Storage Bag to save my breast milk made it a breeze. Not only that, Miles has been incredibly excited to be a part of the process, his special moments feeding his baby brother are truly priceless," she wrote alongside the photos. "Experiencing the journey of surrogacy with Wren was such a gift and with help from our incredible surrogate and Haakaa’s easy to use products, I’ve been able to do the same for our sweet little guy."

Previously, Teigen shared that she'd opted for surrogacy because she didn't think it would be possible for her to carry another child after her miscarriage. However, she knew that she wanted four children, so she and husband John Legend used in vitro fertilization to conceive daughter Esti and enlisted a surrogate to carry Wren.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LOVED01

"We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra," Teigen wrote back in June when Wren arrived. "And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens."

"Thank you for choosing me. For making this whole experience so wonderful," Alexandra wrote under Teigen's thank you post. "For loving me and my family wholeheartedly. It was truly an honor bringing perfect Wren into the world with you right by my side."

