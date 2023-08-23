Chrissy Teigen Wore a Sheer Lacy Top for a Date Night at a Drake Concert

Just about every musician seems to be on tour this summer, from Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour to the star-studded Eras Tour courtesy one Taylor Swift. Chrissy Teigen and her husband, John Legend — who may be one of the only musicians who isn't on tour — managed to snag tickets to Drake's tour and, not learning anything from Keke Palmer's Usher debacle, the model, mother, and entrepreneur wore a lacy top with a tan underlay along with a long, floor-sweeping skirt.

Instagram/ChrissyTeigen

Teigen finished her outfit with straight hair and a tiny bag, which made an appearance when she posed alongside one of the inflatable sperm-shaped balloons that have made Drake's tour a viral sensation. Of course, Legend was along for the date, wearing a varsity-style jacket and not once fearing that Drake would steal his girl.

"Drake! I met the flying spermatozoa backstage! much smaller than I imagined but still very impactful," Teigen wrote beside a video that offered up a closer look at her outfit.



In what could be considered a full 180 from her night out at the Drake show, Teigen shared a snap earlier this week showing her at home with her mom duties. In that post, she shared a photo of her daughter Este — who she called a "teething girl" — using a Haakaa Fresh Food Feeder device with Teigen saying, "We put strawberries in there — little cut-up strawberries. So cute."

