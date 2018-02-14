Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Is Already Planning for Her Next Baby

Chrissy Teigen is getting candid about the struggles of planning for a big family while undergoing fertility treatments.

As the pregnant Lip Sync Battle host prepares to welcome a baby boy with husband, John Legend, this year, she is already preparing to expand her brood, opening up to People about how she underwent IVF for a second time to harvest more viable embryos. “For me, I just want to gather as many [embryos] as possible. I don’t want to do this again for the rest of my life,” the model explained of the stressful process. “So it’d be nice to get a great batch of beautiful, perfect embryos and keep trying so we did it again.”

Though Teigen and Legend are expecting their second child this year, they hope to continue to add more babies to their growing family. “You do the whole process again to try to get as many embryos and eggs as possible," she revealed. "Everyone is freezing everything and then you make the embryos out of what you freeze and try to make viable, perfect embryos.”

The social media star has been candid about her fertility struggles since revealing that she tried to conceive a child for years on her talk show FABLife in 2015.

That same year, Teigen admitted to E! News that fielding well-intentioned yet painful inquiries from strangers has proved difficult. "It’s a sweet question. It comes from a good place, but sometimes you never know what the person [is going through],” she said. "What you really want to say [is], ‘I’m trying and I can’t.’"

While she was waiting for the right moment to share her private struggles to conceive two years ago, the SI Swimsuit star is now an outspoken advocate of artificial insemination. Back in November, Teigen told InStyle that she was planning to use her remaining embryo (3 out of 20) from her first round of IVF in the following months, which ultimately resulted in her current pregnancy. With this second try at IVF, we hope to see many more mini Legends on the way soon!