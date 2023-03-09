Chrissy Teigen Is Now a Redhead

"Breaking news: woman gets new hair color !!!!!!!!!"

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 9, 2023 @ 08:19AM
Chrissy Teigen
Photo:

Getty

Chrissy Teigen is keeping the red hair trend alive and well with her latest cut and color. 

Suggesting that the burnished copper shade — which saw everyone from Kendall Jenner to Emily Ratajkowski and Eva Mendes experiment with over the past year — is going absolutely nowhere, Chrissy debuted new ginger hair yesterday. In a short clip of her stylist touching up her freshly-dyed tresses shared to Instagram, it's clear that Chrissy not only added a head-full of red highlights, but also cut her waist-length hair into a shoulder-grazing lob. Wearing a pink, blue, and yellow patterned silk robe, she styled her new mane in choppy layers with a middle part, and finished off her beauty look with glowing skin and a glossy pink lip.  

"breaking news: woman gets new hair color !!!!!!!!!" Chrissy captioned the video post, tagging her glam team, which included colorist Matt Rez (who was responsible for Jenner's copper dye job during Milan Fashion Week last year), hair stylist Rikke Gajda, and makeup artist Kristine Studden.

The comments section of Chrissy's post was quickly flooded with compliments. Her husband John Legend wrote, "gorgeous" alongside a heart-eyes emoji, while celebrity hair stylist Jen Atkin told the model, "I love it so much." 

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

Fans were equally as taken with the cookbook author's new look, with one saying: "Gorgeous. Makes your face pop. Love it!" Another chimed in, "What a pretty mommy." And a third wrote, "It's giving Ginger Spice" — however, someone else thought it was more Julia Roberts circa the '90s.

Related Articles
Virtue Hair Mask Review
My Dyed, Curly Strands Feel Like Virgin Hair Thanks to This Treatment From a Jennifer Garner-Used Brand
Joico Shampoo Conditioner Collagen
Shoppers Say This New Collagen-Infused Shampoo and Conditioner Prevent Shedding and Adds Shine
Jennifer Lopez pink intimissimi set
Jennifer Lopez Paired a Lacy, Barbiecore-Approved Bra With Nothing But a Silky Pink Robe
Heatless Hair Hack Voluminous Hollywood Curls
This $8 Heatless Hair Hack Is My Secret to Voluminous Hollywood Curls That Last Up to 4 Days
kourtney kardashian instagram blonde hair
Kourtney Kardashian Showed Off Her New Honey Blonde Bob While Dressed Like the Ultimate Groupie
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian Just Debuted New Platinum Blonde Hair
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus Put a Quirky Spin on the Pantsless Trend With a One-Legged Catsuit
Briogeo Color-Extending Shampoo
I’m a Fake Redhead, and This Color-Extending Shampoo Keeps My Copper Locks Vibrant Between Salon Visits
hailey bieber haircut ysl instagram
Hailey Bieber Debuted an Even Shorter Bob While Dressed in Head-to-Toe Orange
Lily Collins & Julia Roberts
Julia Roberts and Lily Collins Had a 'Mirror, Mirror' Reunion
lizzo at love, lizzo event
Lizzo Debuted Bright Blue Highlights While Playfully Trolling Selena Gomez
Eva Longoria All-Black Look Paris Fashion Week
Eva Longoria Paired Her Fringed Crop Top With a Trench Coat and Massive Platform Heels
Lily Collins Bangs
Lily Collins Says Her Bangs Are Here to Stay
Cindy crawford hair tool sale
The Brand Behind Cindy Crawford's Big, Voluminous Hair Is on Rare Sale for a Limited Time
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Paired Her Itty-Bitty Black Bikini With This Throwback Y2K Accessory
Christina Ricci Costume Guild Awards
Christina Ricci Paired Her Legendary Bangs With a High-Slit Cut-Out Gown