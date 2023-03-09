Chrissy Teigen Is Now a Redhead

Chrissy Teigen is keeping the red hair trend alive and well with her latest cut and color.



Suggesting that the burnished copper shade — which saw everyone from Kendall Jenner to Emily Ratajkowski and Eva Mendes experiment with over the past year — is going absolutely nowhere, Chrissy debuted new ginger hair yesterday. In a short clip of her stylist touching up her freshly-dyed tresses shared to Instagram, it's clear that Chrissy not only added a head-full of red highlights, but also cut her waist-length hair into a shoulder-grazing lob. Wearing a pink, blue, and yellow patterned silk robe, she styled her new mane in choppy layers with a middle part, and finished off her beauty look with glowing skin and a glossy pink lip.

"breaking news: woman gets new hair color !!!!!!!!!" Chrissy captioned the video post, tagging her glam team, which included colorist Matt Rez (who was responsible for Jenner's copper dye job during Milan Fashion Week last year), hair stylist Rikke Gajda, and makeup artist Kristine Studden.

The comments section of Chrissy's post was quickly flooded with compliments. Her husband John Legend wrote, "gorgeous" alongside a heart-eyes emoji, while celebrity hair stylist Jen Atkin told the model, "I love it so much."

Fans were equally as taken with the cookbook author's new look, with one saying: "Gorgeous. Makes your face pop. Love it!" Another chimed in, "What a pretty mommy." And a third wrote, "It's giving Ginger Spice" — however, someone else thought it was more Julia Roberts circa the '90s.