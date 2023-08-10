Chrissy Teigen’s Sexy Swimsuit Featured This Flattering Detail Martha Stewart and Jennifer Lopez Wear, Too

I’m gonna get super real with you right now: It took me a long while to find a swimsuit that I actually felt comfortable wearing. I searched for years to find a one- (and two-) piece that fit perfectly, but either the butt coverage wasn’t sufficient or the bottoms would hit in the wrong place. Regardless, swimwear can be tough, and you simply can’t accept anything other than a perfect fit. There are several promising flattering details to look out for, and Chrissy Teigen’s latest mirror shot shined light on one of them.

Teigen is no stranger to a really good ‘gram. Whether she’s showing off her latest culinary creation (which I always take note off because I’m currently obsessed with trying new recipes), giving a the behind-the-scenes of her busy life, shining light on her go-to beauty buys (my mom and I are die-hard fans of the plum oil she made sell out), or highlighting her sexiest fashion moments, there’s always something to take away from her posts. But there’s one Instagram story that’s still living rent-free in my head since its debut last week: that purple swimwear moment featuring a super-flattering fashion hack Jennifer Lopez has also been spotted in.

@chrissyteigen Instagram Story

Teigen’s purple shirred one-piece is by none other than Norma Kamali, a swimwear designer who’s nailed the art of creating fashionable (and flattering) suits you can feel 100 percent good wearing. In fact, Martha Stewart actually wore one of her pieces in that iconic Sports Illustrated spread, proving this particular flattering detail — aka ruching — is ageless.

Norma Kamali Slinky Marissa Swimsuit

Matches Fashion

Sovoyontee Ruched One-Piece Swimsuit

Amazon

The thing with ruching — also known as shirred detailing — is that it acts as a sort of camouflage. The texture that said bunching technique creates isn’t only eye-catching, but it also covers up any areas you might want a little extra help with. It creates the illusion of a more snatched waist — and that’s something I personally love because, well, who wouldn’t want to look cinched-in? But don’t be fooled by this concept; it won't require you to sacrifice comfort because this particular detail is also super stretchy, even if it might not look that way upon first glance.

We’ve seen this ruched detailing on everything from dresses to tops, so it’s only fitting it’s made its way into the swimwear world. It’s simply sexy and über flattering — two things I like when it comes to my clothing, whether my workwear, loungewear, or swimwear.

Ready to test out the flattering detail for yourself? Shop one-pieces with the waist-snatching detail, below.

Good American Strapless Ruched One-Piece Swimsuit

Shopbop

Anne Cole Standard Twist-Front Shirred One-Piece Swimsuit

Amazon

Tempt Me Ruched One-Piece Swimsuit

Amazon

Cupshe Ruched Plunge Halter One-Piece Swimsuit

Cupshe

La Blanca Island Goddess One-Shoulder Keyhole Tankini Swimsuit

Amazon

J.Crew Ruched Bandeau One-Piece