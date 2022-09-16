Chrissy Teigen Revealed Her Miscarriage Was Actually an "Abortion"

Two years after losing her son Jack, Chrissy Teigen got candid about the devastating pregnancy loss and revealed that the miscarriage she suffered was actually an abortion — a realization that came to her only months ago.



While speaking at social impact agency Propper Daley’s “A Day of Unreasonable Conversation” summit on Thursday, Chrissy explained, “Two years ago, when I was pregnant with Jack, John and my third child, I had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions. It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention." Teigen went on, before stopping herself from calling the termination of her pregnancy a miscarriage.



"Let’s just call it what it was: It was an abortion,” she said. “An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago.”



Teigen said she only came to this conclusion after she and her husband John Legend were speaking about the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade earlier this year. During their discussion, the model told Legend that she had sympathy for women who get abortions, and he reminded her that she was one of "them."



“I fell silent, feeling weird that I hadn’t made sense of it that way,” Teigen shared. “I told the world we had a miscarriage, the world agreed we had a miscarriage, all the headlines said it was a miscarriage. And I became really frustrated that I didn’t, in the first place, say what it was, and I felt silly that it had taken me over a year to actually understand that we had had an abortion.”



Chrissy is a mom to Luna Simone, 6, and 4-year-old Miles Theodore, and is currently pregnant with her and Legend's fourth child. And while she's admitted that losing Jack "still hurts," the experience, she says, has given her "thick skin." Speaking with People earlier this week, Teigen noted that she enters situations "with a lot of hope," but she now feels prepared for almost anything. She added, "They say you get a thick skin, and it is true. You get a thick skin, and you're able to deal with the emotions better that come with being hurt or let down again."