Chrissy Teigen Got Candid About Her Post-Pregnancy Body While Enjoying Bathtime With Daughter Esti

She and John Legend welcomed their third child back in January.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 17, 2023 @ 10:25AM
chrissy teigen esti bath selfie instagram
Photo:

Instagram/chrissy teigen

Chrissy Teigen is getting real about the changes her body’s gone through since getting pregnant with her newest daughter, Esti Maxine — and she wouldn’t have it any other way. 

On Sunday, the cookbook author shared an intimate look into her connection with her 3-month-old newborn, who she and husband John Legend welcomed back in January, while commenting on her very relatable post-pregnancy body. “A boob that somehow hangs all along my side and deep purple lifetime scars but you are too perfect to worry about any of it !” she said of her chest and stretch marks on Instagram.

In the accompanying photo, Teigen gave followers a glimpse at a sweet bathtime moment with Esti that showed the mother-of-three completely naked in the tub while holding her daughter on a small white towel. In the snap, Chrissy beamed down at her little girl and let her soaking wet hair cascade down her back. 

Teigen’s post comes just a month after she got candid about how welcoming her third child came with so much more confidence than with either of her previous births. “It's easy confidence-wise, and honestly, a lot of the time, confidence is everything with it," she told People of her growing family. "You're just not so on edge and worried, and you're also not worried about what other people have to say as much.”

chrissy teigen esti maxine instagram

Instagram/Chrissy Teigen

She also added that this time around, she and John are not taking parenting advice. “I do not accept being shamed about anything. A lot of people think that they're experts on everything, but when you have three of something like that, you know [what you're doing]," Teigen continued. "I mean, we've seen everything happen. We've dealt with the stitches. We've had a toe almost come off. We've had broken bones. We've seen it all. It's fine."

