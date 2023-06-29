Chrissy Teigen Is Obsessed With Her Newborn Son’s Hair, And So Are We

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s household is "officially full," and they seem to be loving every moment. Case in point? Just hours after secretly welcoming their family’s newest addition via surrogate, Wren Alexander Stephens, on Instagram, the mother-of-four posted on her profile yet again to share a glimpse of her precious baby boy.

On Wednesday, Chrissy gave her 42.2 million followers a peek into Wren’s first few hours of life with a sweet Instagram Reel of the newborn burping — but the most adorable part had to be his remarkable head of hair. Like any overjoyed mother, Chrissy added the cutest caption, writing, “The hair. simple plan is shaking.”

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live host, Andy Cohen was quick to congratulate the couple and point out the unmistakable resemblance, commenting, “He is both of you to a tee,” while another believed it was all John’s doing in Wren, writing, “OMG he looks more like John than John does.” A third added, “John’s face strikes again!!!!!♥️.”

Wren’s arrival comes within a year of Teigen and Legend giving birth to their daughter, Esti (one might call these two Irish twins). When Chrissy was pregnant with Esti, the couple was working with a surrogate who became pregnant with a boy. On June 19, the couple welcomed their baby boy, Wren into the world.

“After losing Jack, I didn't think I'd be able to carry any more babies on my own,” she wrote in the carousel post announcing the arrival of their newborn while opening up about the couple's traumatic 2020 miscarriage. “To be honest, I've personally blocked out a lot of my mindset during that time, but one clear memory is being surrounded by people who wanted to make sure I wouldn't go through that pain and loss again.”

She continued, "At some point, early in our surrogacy journey, I came out of a therapy session, walked downstairs and said to John — I want to try to carry just one more time. If it doesn't work, we will be okay. We've already seen the worst. I promised I would be okay no matter what happened. I remember saying I just couldn't go on wondering my whole life if I should have tried again."

"Our hearts, and our home, are officially full," she concluded. "And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you."

