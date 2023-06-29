Chrissy Teigen Is Obsessed With Her Newborn Son’s Hair, And So Are We

“John’s face strikes again.”

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 29, 2023 @ 11:12AM
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Son Born Via Surrogate Instagram Announcement
Photo:

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s household is "officially full," and they seem to be loving every moment. Case in point? Just hours after secretly welcoming their family’s newest addition via surrogate, Wren Alexander Stephens, on Instagram, the mother-of-four posted on her profile yet again to share a glimpse of her precious baby boy.

On Wednesday, Chrissy gave her 42.2 million followers a peek into Wren’s first few hours of life with a sweet Instagram Reel of the newborn burping — but the most adorable part had to be his remarkable head of hair. Like any overjoyed mother, Chrissy added the cutest caption, writing, “The hair. simple plan is shaking.”

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Son Born Via Surrogate Instagram Announcement

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live host, Andy Cohen was quick to congratulate the couple and point out the unmistakable resemblance, commenting, “He is both of you to a tee,” while another believed it was all John’s doing in Wren, writing, “OMG he looks more like John than John does.” A third added, “John’s face strikes again!!!!!♥️.”

Wren’s arrival comes within a year of Teigen and Legend giving birth to their daughter, Esti (one might call these two Irish twins). When Chrissy was pregnant with Esti, the couple was working with a surrogate who became pregnant with a boy. On June 19, the couple welcomed their baby boy, Wren into the world.

“After losing Jack, I didn't think I'd be able to carry any more babies on my own,” she wrote in the carousel post announcing the arrival of their newborn while opening up about the couple's traumatic 2020 miscarriage. “To be honest, I've personally blocked out a lot of my mindset during that time, but one clear memory is being surrounded by people who wanted to make sure I wouldn't go through that pain and loss again.”

She continued, "At some point, early in our surrogacy journey, I came out of a therapy session, walked downstairs and said to John — I want to try to carry just one more time. If it doesn't work, we will be okay. We've already seen the worst. I promised I would be okay no matter what happened. I remember saying I just couldn't go on wondering my whole life if I should have tried again."

"Our hearts, and our home, are officially full," she concluded. "And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you."

Related Articles
Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera Stepped Out in the Most Extra Sequined Tiger-Print Jumpsuit
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie Embraced Her Signature Minimalist Style in a Black Wrap Dress
Vanna White Celebrity Wheel of Fortune
Vanna White Hasn't Had a Raise in 18 Years
Jennifer Lawrence attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards
Jennifer Lawrence Had a NSFW Response When Asked If She Understood Her Movie 'Mother!'
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Son Born Via Surrogate Instagram Announcement
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Just Secretly Welcomed Another Baby Via Surrogate
Gwyneth Paltrow attends the Daily Front Row's 7th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards
Moses Martin Looks Just Like His Dad Chris Martin in Gwyneth Paltrow's Latest Vacation Snapshot
Hailey Bieber socks sandals LA
Hailey Bieber Just Wore the Controversial Shoe Trend Everyone Loves to Hate, Twice
Adam Sandler, Wife Jackie Sandler, and Daughter Sunny Sandler at 'The Out-Laws' Premiere
Adam Sandler, His Wife Jackie, and Their Daughter Sunny Made a Rare Red Carpet Appearance
Jennifer Lawrence attends the "Bread And Roses" photocall at the 76th annual Cannes film festival
Jennifer Lawrence Just Addressed Those Rumors That She Had a "Secret Fling" With Liam Hemsworth
Kendall Jenner 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Kendall Jenner Served Modern-Day Marilyn Monroe in a Plunging, Backless Sequin Dress
Kaia Gerber attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Kaia Gerber Traded Her Usual Brunette Hair for a Caramel Blonde
Adam Sandler and Daughters Sadie and Sunny Sandler
Adam Sandler's Daughters Sadie and Sunny Are Starring in His Next Netflix Movie
Sofia Vergara Mother's Day LA
Sofía Vergara Shared Her Summer Beauty Secret While Wearing Nothing But Tiny Thong Bikini Bottoms
Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera's Bedazzled Slogan Tee Wasn't Even the Most Y2K Thing About Her Outfit
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Was Naked Underneath Her Gigantic Trench Coat at the Loewe Fashion Show
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Just Revealed Their Baby's Sex