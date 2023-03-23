Chrissy Teigen Just Revealed The Surprise Sentimental Meaning Behind Her Daughter Esti’s Name

She and John Legend welcomed their third child back in January.

By
Averi Baudler
Averi Baudler
March 23, 2023
Over two months have passed since Chrissy Teigen and John Legend first welcomed their family’s newest addition, baby girl Esti Maxine, back in January, and now, Teigen is opening up about the surprising familial connection to their daughter’s name that was only recently discovered.

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the mother-of-three chatted about what first inspired her and Legend to go with the name Esti (after giving a quick update on the adorable newborn, of course). “We were on vacation. We got married in Italy and I was looking up at the hotel and I kept seeing the Este of it, and then I was like, 'I love the name Este,'" Teigen recalled. "I was just playing around with it and then we came up with Esti.”

chrissy teigen esti maxine instagram

Instagram/Chrissy Teigen

But while the couple may have had the name prepped and ready to go for years, Teigen revealed that it wasn’t until little Esti arrived that she and John learned about the moniker’s sentimental history.

“John, after we named her Esti, learned that it was actually his great-grandmother's name," Teigen revealed. "I guess maybe it was Esther and then they turned it to Esti.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the cookbook author also got candid about how her other two children, Luna and Miles, have adjusted to their new baby sis. 

“It’s weird because I thought they would either be very mad at her for just existing or they would want so much attention from me,” she said when asked if the little ones have ever gotten jealous of Esti. “But they actually love her so much and they want so much attention from me. So, it’s both. It has a lot to do with her, obviously, but they still shower her with love, every bath in the sink, they crowd around.”

