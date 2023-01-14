Celebrity Chrissy Teigen Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Welcome Their Rainbow Baby The arrival of their new child comes two years after Teigen's miscarriage. By Alicia Brunker Alicia Brunker Instagram Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on January 14, 2023 @ 10:44AM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are officially parents of three. On Friday, Legend announced that he and his wife welcomed their new baby "this morning" during a private concert, People reports. "What a blessed day," he told the crowd, adding that while he "didn't get a lot of sleep," he feels "energized" following hours at the hospital with his little one. The arrival of the couple's new child comes two years after Teigen suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage with their son Jack. Back in August, the model — who is a mom to daughter Luna, 6, and 4-year-old son, Miles — announced her pregnancy with her and Legend's rainbow baby in an emotional Instagram post. Chrissy Teigen Revealed Her Miscarriage Was Actually an "Abortion" "The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again," she wrote alongside a photo of her growing stomach clad in sheer Gucci underwear. "1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way." Teigen continued, "Every appointment I’ve said to myself, 'ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing."