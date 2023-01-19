Chrissy Teigen Shared the First Photo of Her and John Legend's Newborn Baby Girl

Just days after officially becoming a family of five, Chrissy Teigen is sharing the first photo of her and John Legend’s newest addition, daughter Esti Maxine Stephens, cozied up next to her big brother and sister.

In the photo, posted to the cookbook author’s Instagram, Teigen and Legend’s 4-year-old son Miles and 6-year-old daughter Luna can be seen holding Esti, who’s adorably wrapped up in a fluffy white blanket and outfitted with a pink hat and mittens. “She's here! Esti Maxine Stephens — the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕,” Teigen captioned the sweet snap.

Chrissy then gave followers an update on how her family is adjusting to the newborn, adding, “Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c-section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes — we feel it all! X.”

Legend also shared the photo on his Instagram account, writing, “On Friday, we welcomed Esti Maxine Stephens to our family, and our house is overflowing with love and joy. I’m in awe of Chrissy’s strength and resilience and I’m so thrilled to see how Luna and Miles embrace their baby sister.”

He continued, “I’m so, so grateful, but that doesn’t seem like a big enough word…”

The couple’s formal birth announcement comes shortly after Legend originally revealed that his wife had given birth during a private concert on Jan. 13, according to People. “What a blessed day," he told the crowd, noting that while he "didn't get a lot of sleep," he feels "energized" following time spent at the hospital with Chrissy and their baby.

