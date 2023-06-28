Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Just Secretly Welcomed Another Baby Via Surrogate

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have secretly welcomed a fourth little one into the world via surrogate. Teigen shared the exciting news with a very touching Instagram post that detailed the family's experience.

Earlier this year, Teigen gave birth to a daughter, Esti, but it turns out, they were already working with another surrogate when Chrissy was pregnant. Months after Teigen became pregnant with Esti, the surrogate became pregnant with a boy. Wren Alexander Stephens was born on June 19.

"After losing Jack, I didn't think I'd be able to carry any more babies on my own," she wrote in the post, referring to the couple's traumatic 2020 miscarriage. "To be honest, I've personally blocked out a lot of my mindset during that time, but one clear memory is being surrounded by people who wanted to make sure I wouldn't go through that pain and loss again."

She continued, "At some point, early in our surrogacy journey, I came out of a therapy session, walked downstairs and said to John — I want to try to carry just one more time. If it doesn't work, we will be okay. We've already seen the worst. I promised I would be okay no matter what happened. I remember saying I just couldn't go on wondering my whole life if I should have tried again."

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

"I laid around, enjoying the first trimester of my pregnancy, with of course a little bit of fear that isn't any different from any other expecting couple," she said. "As we crept toward the safe zone of my own pregnancy, we were overjoyed to learn Alexandra had became pregnant with a little boy. Our little boy."



Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Teigen went on to thank their surrogate, Alexandra, and even shared that their son is named after her. "We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra," Teigen wrote alongside a carousel of photos referencing their surrogate. "And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens."



"Our hearts, and our home, are officially full," she concluded. "And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you."