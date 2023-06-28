Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Just Secretly Welcomed Another Baby Via Surrogate

She shared the news with a heartfelt Instagram.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 28, 2023 @ 02:01PM
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Son Born Via Surrogate Instagram Announcement
Photo:

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have secretly welcomed a fourth little one into the world via surrogate. Teigen shared the exciting news with a very touching Instagram post that detailed the family's experience.

Earlier this year, Teigen gave birth to a daughter, Esti, but it turns out, they were already working with another surrogate when Chrissy was pregnant. Months after Teigen became pregnant with Esti, the surrogate became pregnant with a boy. Wren Alexander Stephens was born on June 19.

"After losing Jack, I didn't think I'd be able to carry any more babies on my own," she wrote in the post, referring to the couple's traumatic 2020 miscarriage. "To be honest, I've personally blocked out a lot of my mindset during that time, but one clear memory is being surrounded by people who wanted to make sure I wouldn't go through that pain and loss again."

She continued, "At some point, early in our surrogacy journey, I came out of a therapy session, walked downstairs and said to John — I want to try to carry just one more time. If it doesn't work, we will be okay. We've already seen the worst. I promised I would be okay no matter what happened. I remember saying I just couldn't go on wondering my whole life if I should have tried again."

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Son Born Via Surrogate Instagram Announcement

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

"I laid around, enjoying the first trimester of my pregnancy, with of course a little bit of fear that isn't any different from any other expecting couple," she said. "As we crept toward the safe zone of my own pregnancy, we were overjoyed to learn Alexandra had became pregnant with a little boy. Our little boy."

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Son Born Via Surrogate Instagram Announcement

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Teigen went on to thank their surrogate, Alexandra, and even shared that their son is named after her. "We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra," Teigen wrote alongside a carousel of photos referencing their surrogate. "And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens."

"Our hearts, and our home, are officially full," she concluded. "And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you."

Related Articles
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen Responded to Rumors That She Used a Surrogate to Welcome Her Daughter Esti
Chrissy Teigen John Legend
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Welcome Their Rainbow Baby
Chrissy Teigen oscars after party
Chrissy Teigen Just Revealed The Surprise Sentimental Meaning Behind Her Daughter Esti’s Name
chrissy teigen esti bath selfie instagram
Chrissy Teigen Got Candid About Her Post-Pregnancy Body While Enjoying Bathtime With Daughter Esti
Chrissy teigen john legend 2022 grammys
Chrissy Teigen Shared a Close-Up Photo of Her Newborn Daughter, Esti Maxine
John Legend Chrissy Teigen Red Supper Club
Chrissy Teigen Shared the First Photo of Her and John Legend's Newborn Baby Girl
Khloe Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Says It Took "Months" for Her to Connect With Her Son Tatum
Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie of York
Princess Eugenie Welcomed Her Second Child
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen's Sheer Gown Featured a Crystal-Embellished Corset and the Highest Slit, Ever
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen Revealed Her Miscarriage Was Actually an "Abortion"
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen Confirmed She's Pregnant Again With an Emotional Instagram Message
Chrissy Teigen Birth
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Welcome Their First Child—Find Out Her Beautiful Name
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen Updates Fans After Her Pregnancy Loss
Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas
Celebrity Parents Who Opted for Surrogacy
Model Chrissy Teigen (L) and recording artist John Legend attend A+E Networks 'Shining A Light' concert at The Shrine Auditorium on November 18, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.
Chrissy Teigen Reveals the Sex of Her Baby!
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Daughter Malti Marie Share a Mommy-And-Me Moment in British Vogue
Priyanka Chopra and Her Daughter Malti Marie Wore Matching Red Dresses on the Cover of 'British Vogue'