Chrissy Teigen Hits the Airport Wearing the Perfect Summer-to-Fall Look

Chrissy Teigen knows how to jet-set in style. The star touched down at LAX yesterday, where she showed off her keen sartorial prowess in the perfect summer-to-fall ensemble.

Teigen made her way through the airport wearing a knit gray Joseph dress that tied at the waist under a caramel-hued leather jacket. She finished her ensemble with suede lace-up booties, oversize sunnies, and bombshell ombré waves. Although the model was fresh from the airport runway, she looked like she was more ready to hit a fashion runway.

Teigen revealed on Instagram that she was jetting from N.Y.C. to L.A. to begin rehearsals for Tyra Banks's new talk show FABLife, which the foodie model is set to co-host with Banks, fashion editor Joe Zee, interior designer Lauren Makk, and YouTube star Leah Ashley.

Back to LA!! Tomorrow we see the @fablifeshow set and have rehearsals AHHHHHHHHHHHHHH excited nervous! Can't wait to see you @tyrabanks @mrjoezee @livingwithleah @laurenmakk!!! A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Aug 17, 2015 at 5:38pm PDT

