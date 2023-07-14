Chrissy Teigen Wore a Crochet Bikini Top With the Most Unexpected Cover-Up

Yacht life looks good on her.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 14, 2023 @ 12:02PM
Chrissy Teigen crochet bikini top
Photo:

Instagram/ChrissyTeigen

While it's tough to pinpoint one bathing suit style that every celeb gets behind — one minute they're all in tiny bikinis and the next they're all about sexy, high-cut one-pieces — it seems like crochet is the latest detail that our favorite stars are very much here for. Following in the footsteps of Dua Lipa and Salma Hayek-PinaultChrissy Teigen is the latest A-lister to slip into a crochet bikini. In her latest Instagram post, Teigen wore a multicolored, textured bikini top with a breezy white wrap covering up her bottoms. And while the suit was cute enough on its own, Teigen added an unexpected crochet bolero on top, giving everyone a new take on cover-ups. 

chrissy Teigen IG

Instagram/ChrissyTeigen

The cropped vest wasn't the only unexpected accessory in the mix. Later in the carousel, Teigen showed off a bedazzled captain's hat and what appeared to be a new hobby: needlepoint. Photos of her Cravings by Chrissy Teigen staff rounded out the gallery, including shots of everyone on a yacht.

"A day at sea with team @cravingsbychrissyteigen!!" she wrote alongside the photos.

People reports that Teigen shared snaps from the getaway earlier this week, with family photos and more getting posted to her Stories.

“Shopping date with best and the artist formally known as prints, @pepperthai2,” she captioned a photo of her mother's colorful floral-print caftan.

Earlier in the week, she also made headlines for posting about banking her childrens' cord blood. It's "a choice you can make as a parent to potentially protect your family," she wrote on Instagram. "I'm such a mama bear and would do anything for my children's future safety and wellbeing." She also noted that the procedure could potentially be a "lifesaving gift."

Related Articles
Irina Shayk Cannes
Irina Shayk's Teeny-Tiny Black Bikini Proved Basic Doesn't Have to Be Boring
Rita Ora and Emily Ratajkowski British Vogue x Self Portrait Party Black Dresses
Emily Ratajkowski and Rita Ora Wore Two Very Different Super-Sexy LBDs
Kendall Jenner FWRD
Kendall Jenner Lounged in the Tiniest Underboob-Baring Bra and Matching Hot Pants
Jennifer Lopez "The Flash" premiere
Jennifer Lopez Just Proved You Can Wear White and Cream Together
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian's Plunging One-Piece Swimsuit Featured the Biggest Bump-Baring Cutout
Tom Holland and Zendaya attend SiriusXM's Town Hall with the cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home
Tom Holland Said Zendaya Sliced Her Finger Open Trying to Cook for Him
Kourtney Kardashian IG Story
Kourtney Kardashian's Latest Maternity Outfit Didn't Just Have a Belly Cutout
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez’s Swimsuit Pic Practically Broke Instagram — and We Found 5 Lookalikes Starting at $29
Emily Ratajkowski attends the Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show
Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Sheer Dress at the Cemetery
Princess Diana Jantzen Swimsuit Sale
Princess Diana Reportedly Wore This Flattering One-Piece Swimsuit in the '90s — and I Found It at Amazon
Britney Spears 2017 RADIO DISNEY MUSIC AWARDS
We Finally Have the First Look at Britney Spears's Book Cover
Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo Paired the Most Controversial Skirt Trend With This Super Classic Shoe
gabrielle union bikini beach
Gabrielle Union Just Clapped Back at Trolls That Said She’s Too “Old” to Wear Thong Bikini Bottoms
Kelly Ripa
Kelly Ripa Wore 2023’s Popular Summer Skirt Trend With a Supermodel Staple
sydney sweeney reality screening
Sydney Sweeney Paired a Little Black Bra Top With a Detachable, Sequin-Covered Collar
Sofia Vergara
Sofía Vergara's Neon Green One-Piece Is Giving the Bikini a Run for Its Money