Chrissy Teigen Wore a Crochet Bikini Top With the Most Unexpected Cover-Up

While it's tough to pinpoint one bathing suit style that every celeb gets behind — one minute they're all in tiny bikinis and the next they're all about sexy, high-cut one-pieces — it seems like crochet is the latest detail that our favorite stars are very much here for. Following in the footsteps of Dua Lipa and Salma Hayek-Pinault, Chrissy Teigen is the latest A-lister to slip into a crochet bikini. In her latest Instagram post, Teigen wore a multicolored, textured bikini top with a breezy white wrap covering up her bottoms. And while the suit was cute enough on its own, Teigen added an unexpected crochet bolero on top, giving everyone a new take on cover-ups.

Instagram/ChrissyTeigen

The cropped vest wasn't the only unexpected accessory in the mix. Later in the carousel, Teigen showed off a bedazzled captain's hat and what appeared to be a new hobby: needlepoint. Photos of her Cravings by Chrissy Teigen staff rounded out the gallery, including shots of everyone on a yacht.

"A day at sea with team @cravingsbychrissyteigen!!" she wrote alongside the photos.

People reports that Teigen shared snaps from the getaway earlier this week, with family photos and more getting posted to her Stories.

“Shopping date with best and the artist formally known as prints, @pepperthai2,” she captioned a photo of her mother's colorful floral-print caftan.

Earlier in the week, she also made headlines for posting about banking her childrens' cord blood. It's "a choice you can make as a parent to potentially protect your family," she wrote on Instagram. "I'm such a mama bear and would do anything for my children's future safety and wellbeing." She also noted that the procedure could potentially be a "lifesaving gift."

