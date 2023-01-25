Chrissy Teigen Shared a Close-Up Photo of Her Newborn Daughter, Esti Maxine

And our baby fever is at an all-time high.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 25, 2023 @ 10:43AM
Chrissy teigen john legend 2022 grammys
Photo:

Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen has a newborn under her roof for the first time in four years, and she seems to be loving every second of it. Case in point? Just days after announcing the arrival of her family’s newest addition, Esti Maxine Stephens, on Instagram, the mother-of-three posted on her profile yet again to share a close-up snap of her sweet baby girl.

On Tuesday, the Cravings author gave her 40.5 million followers a glimpse into Esti’s first few days of life with an adorable photo of the newborn wrapped in a fuzzy gray blanket and cuddled on her mom’s lap. Like any doting mother, Teigen was sure to add the cutest caption to accompany the photo, writing, “look at u out here lookin like a baby.” 

Chrissy’s husband, John Legend, was quick to sing his daughter’s praises in the post’s comments, adding, “My little Esti 😢❤️,” while many of the couple’s celebrity friends also dropped adoring messages. “Soooo beautiful just like her mama 💕💗💕💗,” Kris Jenner wrote with Kaley Cuoco adding, “Oh em gee what a beaut!!!!!!”

Esti’s arrival comes two years after Teigen and Legend suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage with their son Jack back in 2020, which she was sure to highlight when announcing her latest pregnancy back in August 2022.

“The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again," she wrote alongside a photo of her growing stomach while wearing nothing but Gucci underwear. "1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way."

She continued, "Every appointment I’ve said to myself, 'ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing.”

Related Articles
Paris Hilton Carter Reum
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum Have Welcomed a Baby Boy
Kaia Gerber face of Elle Magazine Feb. 2023
Kaia Gerber Just Got Candid About Being a Nepo Baby
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker 2022 Grammy Awards
Travis Barker's New Tattoo Is a Tribute to His Wife Kourtney Kardashian
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Just Shared Her Son's New Name and the First Photos Of His Face on Instagram
Beyonce, Blue Ivy
Beyoncé Was Joined By Blue Ivy for a Mother-Daughter Duet of "Brown Skin Girl"
Gigi Hadid Beach Day Instagram
Gigi Hadid Paired Her String Bikini With an Unconventional, Cool Girl Cover-Up for a Beach Day With Khai
Jennifer Coolidge TikTok
Jennifer Coolidge Joined TikTok with the Help of Jenny From the Block
John Legend Chrissy Teigen Red Supper Club
Chrissy Teigen Shared the First Photo of Her and John Legend's Newborn Baby Girl
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Marry Me Premiere
Jennifer Lopez Had "PTSD" Before Marrying Ben Affleck in Vegas
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Daughter Malti Marie Share a Mommy-And-Me Moment in British Vogue
Priyanka Chopra and Her Daughter Malti Marie Wore Matching Red Dresses on the Cover of 'British Vogue'
Channing Tatum Jenna Dewan 2015 Oscars
Channing Tatum Just Got Super Real About His “Super Scary” Divorce from Jenna Dewan
Serena Williams and Olympia
Serena Williams and Her Daughter Olympia Had the Sweetest Mommy-and-Me Moment in Matching PJs
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 2021 "The Last Duel" 78th Venice International Film Festival
Jennifer Lopez Is Opening Up About Blending Families With Ben Affleck
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Wore the Shortest Romper and Knee-High Boots for a Photoshoot in the Middle of Nowhere
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Just Wore a Bikini That Will Never Go Out of Style
Chrissy Teigen John Legend
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Welcome Their Rainbow Baby