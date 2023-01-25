Chrissy Teigen Shared a Close-Up Photo of Her Newborn Daughter, Esti Maxine

Chrissy Teigen has a newborn under her roof for the first time in four years, and she seems to be loving every second of it. Case in point? Just days after announcing the arrival of her family’s newest addition, Esti Maxine Stephens, on Instagram, the mother-of-three posted on her profile yet again to share a close-up snap of her sweet baby girl.

On Tuesday, the Cravings author gave her 40.5 million followers a glimpse into Esti’s first few days of life with an adorable photo of the newborn wrapped in a fuzzy gray blanket and cuddled on her mom’s lap. Like any doting mother, Teigen was sure to add the cutest caption to accompany the photo, writing, “look at u out here lookin like a baby.”

Chrissy’s husband, John Legend, was quick to sing his daughter’s praises in the post’s comments, adding, “My little Esti 😢❤️,” while many of the couple’s celebrity friends also dropped adoring messages. “Soooo beautiful just like her mama 💕💗💕💗,” Kris Jenner wrote with Kaley Cuoco adding, “Oh em gee what a beaut!!!!!!”

Esti’s arrival comes two years after Teigen and Legend suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage with their son Jack back in 2020, which she was sure to highlight when announcing her latest pregnancy back in August 2022.

“The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again," she wrote alongside a photo of her growing stomach while wearing nothing but Gucci underwear. "1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way."

She continued, "Every appointment I’ve said to myself, 'ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing.”