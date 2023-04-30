Chrissy Teigen's Sheer Gown Featured a Crystal-Embellished Corset and the Highest Slit, Ever

Now, that's what we call a sartorial triple threat.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Updated on April 30, 2023 @ 01:17PM
Chrissy Teigen
Photo:

Getty

Last night, Chrissy Teigen stepped out for a very special date night with her husband John Legend at the 2023 White House Correspondents' dinner in Washington, D.C. And for the formal occasion, she embraced not one, not two, but three of fashion's favorite trends on the red carpet.

Wearing a sheer lilac gown with a draped bodice and flowing skirt by Lebanese designer Georges Hobeika, Teigen upped the ante with a dangerously high side slit and a crystal-embellished corset that cinched her waist. Adding even more bling to her already bedazzled outfit, the model accessorized with a mirrored clutch, a smattering of diamond rings, and strappy silver sandals with dangling rhinestone accents. Her brunette lob was styled in loose waves, and she paired her rosy cheeks with a matching pink shade of lipstick. 

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

Getty

By her side was Legend, who kept it classic in a black tux and black patent leather dress shoes. The couple shared a sweet moment on the red carpet when the singer stepped in as his wife's stylist and adjusted her dress before they posed for more photos. 

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

Getty

Chrissy and John's latest outing came shortly after the cookbook author was sick from a virus she caught on a Disney Cruise with Legend and their three children — Luna, 6, Miles, 4, and 3-month-old Etsi. Offering updates about her health on social media, Teigen first tweeted, "I have never been more sore, I'm coughing up… something, the bottoms of my feet are roasted rotisserie, I just got phone service and I still feel like we are rocking. 4 days ago feels like… so long ago. our kids must never EVER forget we did this for them."

But by Thursday she assured fans she was feeling better with a cute photo of her and Etsi cuddling on the couch. "I don’t think I’ve ever felt so full-body sick," she wrote. "This week kicked my ass but I am onnn the mend!!"

