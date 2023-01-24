News Awards & Events Fashion Week What Do You Wear to Dior's Couture Show? According to Chriselle Lim, a Vest and Suspenders The influencer and founder of Phlur gave us a behind-the-scenes look as she got ready for the front row. By Samantha Sutton Samantha Sutton Instagram Samantha is InStyle's senior fashion editor. She joined the brand in 2019 and oversees the site's fashion coverage, including trend reporting, fashion exclusives, celebrity style interviews, and Fashion Week coverage. InStyle's editorial guidelines Updated on January 24, 2023 @ 02:09PM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Guel Sener/@guelsphotos For fashion lovers, Paris Couture Fashion Week is like a tasty dessert — we enjoy every minute and simply can't get enough. And while spring 2023's batch of shows hasn't been without drama, Dior's runway, unsurprisingly, brought both glam and a powerful message — and thankfully, Chriselle Lim, influencer, founder, and creative director of Phlur, gave us InStyle behind-the-scenes scoop. The Neckline on Anya Taylor-Joy’s Corset Could Not Have Plunged Any Deeper According to a press release from the fashion house, this particular collection was "inspired in particular by Joséphine Baker, the African-American singer and dancer who left the United States in the mid-1920s for a multi-creative Paris." For Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuri, that translated into "delicate pieces, emblematic of Dior's exceptional savoir-faire" which were presented in "a scenographic narrative — specially envisioned by artist Mickalene Thomas — composed of giant portraits of extraordinary personalities symbolizing a new pantheon of women." Naturally, Lim, who has worked with the brand for many years, wasn't attending a show like in just any old outfit. She took us behind the scenes as she got ready, sharing the details of her day and which looks she'd wear from Dior's Spring 2023 Couture collection. There's a Reason Everyone Still Loves Dior 01 of 10 Were you excited to attend the Dior show? Guel Sener/@guelsphotos "I am always excited to attend the Dior show as it's a staple for couture. It's a fashion house that I have a long-standing relationship with. I’ve attended their ready-to-wear and couture shows for years." 02 of 10 What did you wear to the show? Tell us all the details! Guel Sener/@guelsphotos "I wore an outfit from Dior's 2023 Cruise show that took place in Seville, Spain. This collection is inspired by Spanish knights and the celebratory spirit of fiesta. I love the beautiful embroidery and black and white details. I wore the black silk shirt open with the intricately detailed vest and trousers." 03 of 10 What about accessories? Guel Sener/@guelsphotos "I went with classic Dior accessories: the classic saddle bag and black Dior ballerina flats. You can never go wrong with these timeless accessories." The 14 Best Places to Shop For Handbags in 2023 04 of 10 What was the gettin ready process like? Were you listening to music? Guel Sener/@guelsphotos "We were listening to a mixture of hip hop and viral TikTok songs, including Miley Cyrus' "Flowers". This song really inspires and empowers me after going through my divorce." 05 of 10 What can you share about the glam? Guel Sener/@guelsphotos "I started off with skin by starting with Le Serum to keep my skin youthful. For makeup we went with very clean skin using all Dior products including the Forever Natural Nude foundation in shade 1N. It gives you the softest glow with medium coverage." "I also added a pop of color on the lip using their Lip Maximizer in color D12. For hair, we went with a softer, classic look with large curls for a very tailored, glam vibe." Dior's Latest Launch Is the Most Luxe Anti-Aging Serum You'll Ever Use 06 of 10 Any special details from your outfit that we might not notice at first glance? Guel Sener/@guelsphotos "I loved the trousers because they had intricate embroidery and included suspenders. I wore them hanging down which added a nice masculine touch to this look." 07 of 10 Were there any looks from Dior's couture show that stood out to you? Courtesy of Dior "This particular collection had a very specific attention to detail, such as sequins and velvet, focusing on the female form with lots of muted colors and classic silhouettes. There was one beaded mesh beaded maxi dress that almost looked like a bikini cover-up that was stunning. There was another black mesh beaded button-down dress paired with a bra top and shorts that I would love to wear!" 08 of 10 What are some fashion trends or pieces you’re personally loving at the moment? Guel Sener/@guelsphotos "I am loving a good, sleek, sexy silhouette, like a strong suit or a fitted gown focusing on the female form." 09 of 10 What do you love about being in Paris? "I always love coming back to Paris. Le Meurice hotel feels like my second home. They have a gorgeous presidential suite that feels like a full flat with a huge closet, the comfiest bed, and I love waking up to the delicious breakfast. It’s in the best location — easy walking distance to many of the shows, showrooms, and my favorite spots. The best way to take in Paris is by walking everywhere!" 10 of 10 What are some of your goals for 2023? Guel Sener/@guelsphotos "My goals for 2023 are to focus on my mental health, be present, and do the things that bring me joy. That might sound cliche, but after going through my divorce, I realize that life is so precious, nothing is forever and I never want to take anything for granted."