What Do You Wear to Dior's Couture Show? According to Chriselle Lim, a Vest and Suspenders

For fashion lovers, Paris Couture Fashion Week is like a tasty dessert — we enjoy every minute and simply can't get enough. And while spring 2023's batch of shows hasn't been without drama, Dior's runway, unsurprisingly, brought both glam and a powerful message — and thankfully, Chriselle Lim, influencer, founder, and creative director of Phlur, gave us InStyle behind-the-scenes scoop.

According to a press release from the fashion house, this particular collection was "inspired in particular by Joséphine Baker, the African-American singer and dancer who left the United States in the mid-1920s for a multi-creative Paris." For Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuri, that translated into "delicate pieces, emblematic of Dior's exceptional savoir-faire" which were presented in "a scenographic narrative — specially envisioned by artist Mickalene Thomas — composed of giant portraits of extraordinary personalities symbolizing a new pantheon of women."

Naturally, Lim, who has worked with the brand for many years, wasn't attending a show like in just any old outfit. She took us behind the scenes as she got ready, sharing the details of her day and which looks she'd wear from Dior's Spring 2023 Couture collection.