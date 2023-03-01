Chris Pine Finally Addressed Spit-Gate and Everything Between Him and Harry Styles

Don't worry, darlings.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Published on March 1, 2023 @ 12:57PM
It only took six-plus months, but Chris Pine is finally addressing the Venice Film Festival, his opinion of Harry Styles, and spit-gate. In a new cover interview with Esquire, the actor clarified what really happened between him and Styles during the screening of their buzzy film, Don't Worry Darling.

"Harry's a very very kind guy," Pine said on an episode of the publication's Explain This series. "I was on the plane with my publicist ... we're flying back from Venice. And I'm sleeping, having a great time on the plane. I love planes. And she wakes me up, you know, in a state. She says, 'We have to craft a message about what happened in Venice.' And I'm like 'About what?' 'About Harry spitting on you.' Which I have no idea what happened. She showed me the thing. It does look, indeed, like Harry spitting on me. He didn't spit on me."

So, what exactly did happen during that exchange (that looks a whole lot like the launching of saliva)? "I think what he said, is he leaned down, and I think he said, 'It's just words, isn't it?' Because we had this little joke, because we're all jetlagged, we're all trying to answer these questions, and sometimes when you're doing these press things, your brain goes all befuddled, you know, you start speaking gibberish, and we had a joke like, 'It's just words, man.'"

It actually makes a lot of sense, considering the two also gave an interview earlier in the festival that went viral for Harry's nonsensical statement about "movies feeling like movies," which was accompanied by Pine's bored, detached attitude.

As for the rest of the Don't Worry Darling drama that inundated our news feeds at the time of the film's release (Miss Flo, Olivia Wilde's salad recipe, etc.)? Pine says he was totally naive to it if there was even any conflict to begin with. "If there was drama, there was drama," he said. "I absolutely didn't know about it, nor really would I have cared. If I feel badly, it's because the vitriol that the movie got was absolutely out of proportion with what was on-screen."

