The Internet Is Losing It Over This Sweet Moment Between Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson

We love love.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 23, 2023 @ 02:00PM
Chris Martin of the band Coldplay perform at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on June 21, 2023 in Naples
Photo:

Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images for ABA

Just like everyone on your Instagram feed, Dakota Johnson is currently very much OOO and enjoying a vacation in Italy. And like any supportive girlfriend (and maybe fiancée), she's spending that time with Chris Martin as his band Coldplay tours. In a video obtained by the Daily Mail (you can go to the paper's website to see for yourself), Martin takes a little time during the band's Naples set to stop near the front of the sound deck where Dakota can be seen taking in all the sights and sounds of the show — and naturally, fans of love and Coldplay alike are loving every second of it.

Chris Martin and Jonny Buckland (guitar) , Guy Berryman (bass) and Will Champion (drums) of the band Coldplay perform at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on June 21, 2023 in Naples, Italy

Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images for ABA

While the video doesn't reveal which song he was singing, fans got to see Dakota blowing a kiss at her beau and smiling from ear to ear. Martin returned the smile before heading back to the stage, and the clip also shows several fans around the duo soaking it all in, too.

During a 2021 show in London, Martin pointed to Dakota in the crowd and said, "This is about my universe, and she's here," before the band performed "My Universe."

The duo started dating in 2017, but didn't confirm their relationship until the next year. E! notes that in addition to making it to multiple Coldplay shows, Johnson also helped the band become more friendly to fans with hearing issues

"They are called SubPacs," Martin said of the technology during an appearance on the Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend podcast. "Dakota, my partner, gave me one as a gift because she saw someone online experiencing whatever they are experiencing with this — it's kind of like body armor — you put it on and plug it in and it connects to the base."

Now, he explains, they have 10-20 SubPacs per show. According to the brand's website, the devices are part of a "patented tactile audio system that provides a new high-resolution immersive experience to all media."

"So, we started using it and it's been so amazing and it should get better and better," he noted.

Related Articles
Christina Aguilera is seen in Tribeca
Christina Aguilera Added the Most Unexpectedly Sweet Little Accessory to Her Oversized Outfit
Blake Lively and Honoree Ryan Reynolds attend the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Awards
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Just Lived Out Their — and Our — 'Great British Bake Off' Dreams
Priyanka chopra nick jonas valentino fashion show
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Just Shared Their Daughter Malti's First Royal Fashion Moment
Kylie Minogue New York City
Kylie Minogue's Pirate Boots and Caftan Combo Makes Our Hearts Go Padam Padam
Kelly Clarkson visits SiriusXM
Kelly Clarkson Just Got Candid About Dating After Her Divorce
Amal Clooney and George Clooney "Ticket To Paradise" premiere
Amal Clooney Ditched Her Trademark Soft Waves For Disco-Inspired Curls And We're Obsessed
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend Variety's Power Of Women: Los Angeles Event
Katy Perry Just Opened Up About Why She and Orlando Bloom Were Sober for Three Months
Kelly Clarkson, Brandon Blackstock
Kelly Clarkson Said She "Cried So Hard" She Couldn't Speak Amid Her Divorce from Brandon Blackstock
Kim Cattrall, Mark Levinson
TBT: Kim Cattrall Went Viral Reading Poetry While Her Then-Husband Played the Bass
Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner
Bad Bunny Finally Addressed Why He Won't Be Talking About Kendall Jenner
Beyonce jay z white outfits gala
Beyoncé Wore the Most Gigantic Sunglasses, Maybe Ever, During Date Night With Jay-Z
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the Los Angeles premiere of Warner Bros. "The Flash"
Jennifer Lopez Shared a Shirtless Thirst Trap of Ben Affleck in Honor of Father's Day
A$AP Rocky, Rihanna
Rihanna Showed Off Her Baby Bump in a See-Through Crochet Romper in A$AP Rocky's Father's Day Post
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian Debuted Her Baby Bump in a Sheer Bodysuit and Extreme Low-Rise Leather Pants
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian Announced She's Pregnant With a Handwritten Sign at Travis Barker's Concert
NEWS: Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney Wore a Tuxedo Jacket With Flared Pants and a Polished Ponytail