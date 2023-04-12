Chris Evans Says He's Too Scared to Host 'Saturday Night Live'

America's ass doesn't want to make an ass of himself.

Published on April 12, 2023
He may be familiar with saving the universe (and multiverse), but there's one fear Chris Evans won't be taking on: hosting Saturday Night Live. In a new interview, the actor explained that after someone he considered to be very funny told him that he was, in fact, not funny, he's been anxious about taking on a hosting gig — though he did share that he's been offered the chance.

"I've avoided hosting SNL like the plague for years now just because I'm so scared," Evans told Entertainment Weekly. "It's terrifying to me. To me, it would just be one of those things that every single night I would wake up in a cold sweat."

Studio 8H will be getting Evans's co-star, Ana de Armas, this weekend, however. The two star together in AppleTV+'s Ghosted and de Armas is set to host SNL with musical guest Karol G. For fans that are heartbroken to hear that Evans won't be signing up for hosting duties, they can rest easy knowing that he hasn't written the show off entirely.

"A cameo sounds great — that's perfect," he said. "In and out … get your toes wet."

About that traumatic comment from his friend? He told EW that his funny friends are keeping him humble.

"I'm not a funny person," he explained. "Maybe I only feel that because I have very, very funny friends who once told me I'm not a funny person. I just know how I would feel… it would just be an everyday anxiety, constant regret. 'Why did I do this? I could have been comfortable at my house, in my bed, not worrying about this."

He's excited to see de Armas take on the chance, saying, "I tip my hat to her. She's going to be amazing. But it would provide a lot of sleepless nights for me."

