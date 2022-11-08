Chris Evans Is Looking to Get Married and Have Kids

I volunteer as tribute.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on November 8, 2022 @ 04:31PM
Chris Evans 'People' Cover 2022 Sexiest Man Alive
Photo:

People

It's the most wonderful time of the year: People named its 2022 Sexiest Man Alive. This year, the outlet chose someone plenty deserving of a title so prestigious that it's been worn by many legends including, well, John Legend, Paul Rudd, David Beckham, George Clooney — need I go on? Chris Evans is gracing the publication's 2022 issue in a dreamy and gorgeous photoshoot, along with a charming interview, during which (lucky for us) he implied that he's looking to settle down soon.

"That's absolutely something I want," he told People when asked about marriage. But even when the time comes, he's going to keep the relationship under wraps. "Some things you want just for you, or just for my family and my friends."

At 41, he adds that he's at a place in his life where he's looking to stay put. "When it comes to seeking out the people I play, it's more of an issue of where the movie shoots," he explained. "I'm too old to be living out of a suitcase for six months and I've settled into a nicer phase where I'm just happy being at home."

Chris Evans 'People' Cover 2022 Sexiest Man Alive

People

And luckily, 22 years into his career, he is now able to be choosier with projects. "The most enjoyable aspect of my career right now is feeling secure enough to take my foot off the gas," he said. "I feel like I have a bit more freedom to take time away from the industry and still find projects that will satisfy my creative appetite when I return."

The one downside of getting older? "In the good ol' days I could eat whatever I wanted, do a couple workouts per week and be okay. That is not the case anymore. If I have two beers, I wear it. I haven't had to play a role like Captain America in a while, so things like diet and workout regimen haven't been on my radar. But getting older, things are clicking and sore and it's harder to wake up, you have less energy."

Related Articles
2022 CFDA Awards Red Carpet
See All the Looks From the 2022 CFDA Awards
Janet Jackson Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Janet Jackson Recreated Her 'Control' Album Cover
Camila Coehlo CHANEL Replica Cruise 22/23 Show
Camila Coelho Said She Was "Bringing Back Capri Pants" for Chanel's Cruise 2022/2023 Show in Miami
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Threw a Seasonal Fashion Curveball with Her Latest Look
Kardashian-Jenners
The KarJenner Sisters Recreated Kris Jenner's Most Iconic Looks for Her 67th Birthday
Lindsay Lohan Falling for Christmas Netflix
Lindsay Lohan Released New Music For Her Netflix Christmas Movie
Megan thee Stallion Billboard Awards 2022
Megan Thee Stallion Clapped Back After Drake Seemingly Accused Her of Lying About Getting Shot
Sarah Jessica Parker Carrie Bradshaw Wedding Dress And Just Like That
'And Just Like That' Brought Back One of the Most Memorable 'Sex and the City' Looks Ever
2020's Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico Shared That They're Married
2020's Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico Shared That They're Married
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Opened Up About Her Marriage Playing Into Her New Movie Role
Millie Bobby Brown Running In 'Enola Holmes 2' Production Still Netflix
Millie Bobby Brown Is Afraid to Return to 'Stranger Things' After Filming 'Enola Holmes 2'
Christina Applegate red carpet
Christina Applegate Says She Was Determined to Finish ‘Dead to Me’ “On My Terms” Following MS Diagnosis
Hailey Bieber Victoria's Secret 2022 Holiday Campaign
Hailey Bieber Is Already Getting in the Holiday Spirit With Festive Lingerie
Kate Middleton Prince William and kids
Prince William and Kate Middleton Hope to "Break the Cycle" of the Heir and Spare With Their Children
Editor's Picks
Every Product Our Beauty Editors Loved in October
Lupita Nyong'o White Dress 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Premiere
Lupita Nyong'o's White Cut-Out Look Was Giving Mermaidcore