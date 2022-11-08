Chris Evans Is Looking to Get Married and Have Kids

It's the most wonderful time of the year: People named its 2022 Sexiest Man Alive. This year, the outlet chose someone plenty deserving of a title so prestigious that it's been worn by many legends including, well, John Legend, Paul Rudd, David Beckham, George Clooney — need I go on? Chris Evans is gracing the publication's 2022 issue in a dreamy and gorgeous photoshoot, along with a charming interview, during which (lucky for us) he implied that he's looking to settle down soon.

"That's absolutely something I want," he told People when asked about marriage. But even when the time comes, he's going to keep the relationship under wraps. "Some things you want just for you, or just for my family and my friends."



At 41, he adds that he's at a place in his life where he's looking to stay put. "When it comes to seeking out the people I play, it's more of an issue of where the movie shoots," he explained. "I'm too old to be living out of a suitcase for six months and I've settled into a nicer phase where I'm just happy being at home."

People

And luckily, 22 years into his career, he is now able to be choosier with projects. "The most enjoyable aspect of my career right now is feeling secure enough to take my foot off the gas," he said. "I feel like I have a bit more freedom to take time away from the industry and still find projects that will satisfy my creative appetite when I return."

The one downside of getting older? "In the good ol' days I could eat whatever I wanted, do a couple workouts per week and be okay. That is not the case anymore. If I have two beers, I wear it. I haven't had to play a role like Captain America in a while, so things like diet and workout regimen haven't been on my radar. But getting older, things are clicking and sore and it's harder to wake up, you have less energy."

