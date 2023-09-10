Chris Evans and Alba Baptista Got Married

And, of course, his Marvel co-stars were on hand for the big day.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on September 10, 2023 @ 08:03PM
Actor Chris Evans arrives at the 89th Annual Academy Awards
Photo:

Dan MacMedan/Getty Images

Chris Evans made things official with his girlfriend, Alba Baptista, People confirmed. The actor, known for his role as Steve Rogers AKA Captain America in the Marvel cinematic universe, has been linked with Baptista, a fellow actor known for her work on Netflix's Warrior Nun, since Nov. 2022. The magazine notes that the two exchanged vows at a "ceremony at a private estate in Cape Cod, Mass."

Prior to the news breaking in the late afternoon on Sunday, rumors were swirling that something was happening as Evans's pals, including Robert Downey Jr. and his wife, Susan Downey; Chris Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky; and Jeremy Renner; and John Krasinski and Emily Blunt were seen in Boston.

People reported that the Portuguese actress and Evans had been dating "for over a year and it's serious" back in November 2022.

"They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her," a source told the publication at the time.

Chris Evans arrives at the Premiere of Lionsgate's 'Knives Out'

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

This year, on Valentine's Day, Baptista made an appearance in a photo montage that Evans posted on Instagram. Speaking with People after it announced that Evans was the recipient of its annual Sexiest Man Alive title, he said that he was ready to settle down.

"That's absolutely something I want: wife, kids, building a family," he said in 2022. "When you read about most of the best artists, whether it's actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn't the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships; the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared."

"So it's also something through my long 41 years that also rings true. Those things are the most important," he added. "I love the idea of tradition and ceremony. I had a lot of that in my life, so the idea of creating that — I can't think of anything better."

