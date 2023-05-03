Shoppers Say Their Hair Is “Softer and Smoother Than It’s Ever Been” Thanks to This Best-Selling $12 Spray

It prevents heat damage and adds shine.

By
Kyra Surgent
Published on May 3, 2023 @ 11:00AM

CHI 44 Iron Guard Thermal Protection Spray
Photo:

Amazon

There is nothing I love more than a fresh blowout that leaves my hair feeling healthy, happy, and voluminous. But while hot tools like blow dryers, curling irons, and straighteners make my mane look its best, they can actually cause irreparable damage to the hair cuticles and scalp if not used properly. The good news: there’s a quick and easy way to protect your hair without completely ditching your go-to stylers. So whether you dry your locks regularly or only reach for hot tools on special occasions, you’re going to want to add the Chi 44 Iron Guard Thermal Protection Spray to your beauty regimen ASAP. The best-seller is on sale for just $12 at Amazon, and your hair will thank you. 

When heat is applied directly to the hair without protection, it “breaks down the outer lipid layer on the cuticle” which causes hairs to “try to separate from each other, creating frizz,” Dr. Gaby Longsworth, a Ph.D. scientist and certified hair practitioner previously told InStyle. In addition, hot tools can cause “excessive heat damage” and “inflammation at the scalp level,” William Gaunitz, a certified trichologist, also told InStyle. But the Chi Thermal Protection Spray is made with strengthening proteins and ceramic compounds to increase the hair’s ability to resist damage, while also adding shine and preventing frizz and flyaways. The lightweight formula is suitable for all hair types, and should be applied evenly from roots to ends before styling with any hot tool. 

CHI 44 Iron Guard Thermal Protection Spray

Amazon

Shop now: $12 (Originally $17); amazon.com

With over 33,900 perfect five-star ratings, it’s no surprise that the Chi pick is Amazon’s number one best-selling hair thermal protection spray. One shopper, who lives in “100 percent humidity” and has thick 4C hair, said the product “straightened out [their] coils” with “no sizzle” or “burnt hair smell,” leaving their mane “light, bouncy,” and “moisturized,” and “smelling like [they] just washed it.” Another reviewer added that the spray “changed [their] life,” giving them “sleek and soft” hair that looks “out of a salon after styling.” 

One person with “very fine, bleached hair” said they’ve tried “many products that claim to protect [their] hair” but the Chi spray is “a miracle,” and it leaves their mane “softer and smoother than it has ever been.” And a different shopper called the heat protectant a “hair transformer” for split ends and damage, going on to say it makes their locks “shiny and super healthy.” 

Take the extra step to care for your hair with the Chi 44 Iron Guard Thermal Protection Spray, and be sure to snag it while it’s still on sale for just $12 at Amazon.

