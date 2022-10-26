If you want to talk about glam curls, you’ve come to the right place — I’ve tried just about every curling tool available. The Beachwaver Co. curling iron? Check. The Revlon One-Step Styler? Double check. What can I say? I have a thing for wavy, gorgeous hair. But there’s one that stands out from the pack: the $59 (Originally $100) CHI Spin N Curl Rotating Curler.

Not only does the rotating curler have my stamp of approval, but it’s also loved by Amazon shoppers, garnering over 19,300 five-star ratings. Those ratings and additional rave reviews have put this CHI curler on the map, securing its place as Amazon’s number one best-selling hair roller. How could it not land such an esteemed position? After all, fans call it a “game changer” and the “best hair tool [they’ve] ever owned.”

Amazon

Shop now: $59 (Originally: $100); amazon.com

TikTok is just as obsessed, as the “CHI Rotating Curling Iron” tag has racked up 17.1 million views. Shocked faces and big hair fill the app, and it’s hard to deny its pull.

Having tried the curler for myself, I can confidently say that the reviews are nothing short of true. To use, I simply start by adding some heat protectant to my long, wavy hair. Then, I choose between 370 degrees, 390 degrees, and 410 degrees to heat my curler to my desired temperature.

I take about a one-inch section of hair and place the ends into the ceramic rotating barrel. Ensuring the device is facing outwards to eliminate tangling or tugging, I hold down the corresponding directional button. I leave the hair in the chamber for 15 seconds, listen for a beep, and release. I repeat throughout my entire mane, and just like that, I’m done.

The CHI rotating curler also delivers a multitude of styles from Shirley Temple ringlets to effortless waves. It all depends on the chosen heat setting and the length of time the hair is left in the chamber. But no matter which style you choose, you’re guaranteed to have mega volume and straightforward results.

Another notable attribute is the curler’s capability to protect users from direct heat. The curling chamber never gets hot from the outside, making it safe to use on little ones and for curling beginners.

“I bought [this] to use for myself but tried it out on my daughter's hair,” said a CHI fan. “One thing my daughter is always afraid [of is that] I'm going to burn her.. however this curler does not get hot at all on [the] outside. She was so thrilled!”

Further product details include an auto-temperature lock, one-hour automatic shut off, nine-foot swivel cord, and a dual-voltage system.

To lock in this number one-selling rotating curler you’re going to want to head over to Amazon. And if you’re fast enough, you’ll be able to secure the Ruby Red version for $59 — instead of its usual $100 price tag — in honor of Amazon’s Beauty Haul sale.