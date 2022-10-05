This TikTok Viral Tool That Curls Your Hair in Seconds Is 30% Off Ahead of Amazon’s Second Prime Day

It sounds too good to be true: A hair tool that transforms your straight or wavy hair into a head full of bouncing curls in about ten minutes flat with the touch of a button. Believe it or not, the Chi Spin N Curl does just that, which is why the gadget has achieved viral status on TikTok, with beauty influencers dubbing it a “game changer for curls and waves” and even a more affordable alternative for Dyson’s $500 Airwrap. And now, you can snag the handy hair tool for up to 30 percent off ahead of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale.

The popular curler works by drawing your hair into its barrel chamber where it is heated and curled. In one TikTok video that’s racked up 5.7 million views, creator @meimonstaa demonstrated how it works by taking a section of her hair and placing the curler close to the roots. Once she pressed the button, the tool pulled in her hair, and voila! Gorgeous curls within five seconds.

While prices vary per exact model, you can get the Chi Spin N Curl as part of Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale for as low as $70 right now, or you can opt for a compact, limited edition version for even less at just $50.

Shop now: $70 (Originally $100); amazon.com

Shop now: $50 (Originally $60); amazon.com

Amazon reviewers are just obsessed with the hair curling ninja — it’s amassed more than 19,000 five-star ratings, with many shoppers including pretty impressive before-and-after photos in their reviews. One reviewer maintained that “even the least hairstyling-savvy person can get a head full of luscious curls in no time flat,” adding that it gave her a “new lease on hair life.” Another added that the Chi Spin n Curl “paid for itself in just one day of saving [an] expensive trip to a salon.”

Personally, the budget-friendly gadget has saved me a lot of time and frustration. I’m not so great at curling my hair with a traditional curling iron, and the Chic Spin N Curl makes the process foolproof,as long as you follow the simple instructions. I also suggest watching a few of the endless tutorials on YouTube and TikTok, especially for tips on where exactly to place the machine, temperature settings, and how to style hair afterward.

It’s also important to note that the tool works best with short to medium-length hair, per Chi and many reviewers. Some people with longer hair do have success, but stress the importance of circling hair in smaller sections. “When I use this on my hair I will take a small section and curl it halfway (even though I can put the whole section in the curler, it doesn't curl it well), then curl the other section to get a nice curl on the one strand,” one customer explained, adding that the “curler will beep at you if you put too much hair in the roller.”

Shop now: $70 (Originally $100); amazon.com


