Amal Clooney and Meghan Markle Wear My Favorite Universally Flattering Lipstick — and It’s on Rare Sale

My sister and I recently visited my best friend in Chicago. As I was packing prior to departing, I checked my belongings to ensure my favorite lipstick, Charlotte Tilbury’s Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk, was among them. “Just making sure neither of you stole my Pillow Talk,” I announced, only half-kidding: My sister has “accidentally” swiped Pillow Talk from my purse numerous times, and my friend, who quipped she’d do the same after trying the lipstick for the first time, proceeded to purchase her own seconds after swiping it on.

And we’re not the only ones who love it: Meghan Markle wore the shade for her 2021 Time magazine cover, and Amal Clooney and Penélope Cruz have worn the shopper-loved lipstick on the red carpet in the past.

Shop now: $28 for Rouge, $30 for VIB, $32 for Insiders (Originally $35); sephora.com

Pillow Talk launched in 2018, five years after its Lip Cheat Lip Liner garnered mass acclaim. The lipstick has since become a bestseller for the celebrity-worn brand. It’s so popular, in fact, one Pillow Talk lipstick sells every two minutes, per the brand. Moreover, since its launch, Pillow Talk has inspired an entire franchise of shade-adjacent liners and eyeshadows, in addition to recently released blush, worn by the likes of Lizzo and Kacey Musgraves.

Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk is discounted at Sephora for the store’s annual Savings Event. For a limited time, you can snag the celebrity-worn, best-seller for 10, 15, or 20 percent off, depending on Beauty Insider status.

The Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk is a universally flattering, soft-matte lipstick with an opaque finish. Dubbed “pink-nude,” the shade complements virtually any makeup look or sartorial statement, making it a fuss-free, flattering option for daily wear and evening affairs alike.

Despite its “matte” descriptor, the Matte Revolution formula is decidedly non-drying. In fact, the formula features a creamy feel, and glides onto lips for soft coverage in a single swipe. Lips look and feel supple, and, per one InStyle writer, fuller, thanks to a “3D glow pigment” found in the formula.

Pillow Talk features all the bells and whistles you’d want in a lipstick. I love the chiseled tip, for instance, which allows for ultra-precise application, even in a hurry. From a sensorial standpoint, Pillow Talk is delightful: The formula wafts a light vanilla scent, and the tube itself — gleaming, ribbed, and reminiscent of old Hollywood glamor — is a little luxury to whip out of your purse in public.

When it’s not in my bag, Pillow Talk adorns my vanity, where I display it among a handful of other Matte Revolution shades. Truthfully, I’ve never tried a Charlotte Tilbury lipstick I didn’t love. Like so many other fans, however, Pillow Talk has always, and will always, reign supreme among any other shade.

Stock up on the remarkably flattering lipstick worn by Meghan Markle and Amal Clooney while it’s on a rare sale at Sephora. Hurry — the fan-favorite lipstick returns to full price on April 24.

