Amal Clooney and Meghan Markle Wear My Favorite Universally Flattering Lipstick — and It’s on Rare Sale

But only for a limited time.

By
Sophie Wirt
Sohpie Wirt
Sophie Wirt
Sophie a beauty commerce writer for InStyle, where she covers skincare, haircare, and makeup.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 18, 2023 @ 12:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Pillowtalk Megan Markle Amal Clooney Sephora Sale
Photo:

Sephora/ InStyle

My sister and I recently visited my best friend in Chicago. As I was packing prior to departing, I checked my belongings to ensure my favorite lipstick, Charlotte Tilbury’s Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk, was among them. “Just making sure neither of you stole my Pillow Talk,” I announced, only half-kidding: My sister has “accidentally” swiped Pillow Talk from my purse numerous times, and my friend, who quipped she’d do the same after trying the lipstick for the first time, proceeded to purchase her own seconds after swiping it on. 

And we’re not the only ones who love it: Meghan Markle wore the shade for her 2021 Time magazine cover, and Amal Clooney and Penélope Cruz have worn the shopper-loved lipstick on the red carpet in the past. 

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk

Sephora

Shop now: $28 for Rouge, $30 for VIB, $32 for Insiders (Originally $35); sephora.com 

Pillow Talk launched in 2018, five years after its Lip Cheat Lip Liner garnered mass acclaim. The lipstick has since become a bestseller for the celebrity-worn brand. It’s so popular, in fact, one Pillow Talk lipstick sells every two minutes, per the brand. Moreover, since its launch, Pillow Talk has inspired an entire franchise of shade-adjacent liners and eyeshadows, in addition to recently released blush, worn by the likes of Lizzo and Kacey Musgraves

Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk is discounted at Sephora for the store’s annual Savings Event. For a limited time, you can snag the celebrity-worn, best-seller for 10, 15, or 20 percent off, depending on Beauty Insider status

The Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk is a universally flattering, soft-matte lipstick with an opaque finish. Dubbed “pink-nude,” the shade complements virtually any makeup look or sartorial statement, making it a fuss-free, flattering option for daily wear and evening affairs alike. 

Despite its “matte” descriptor, the Matte Revolution formula is decidedly non-drying. In fact, the formula features a creamy feel, and glides onto lips for soft coverage in a single swipe. Lips look and feel supple, and, per one InStyle writer, fuller, thanks to a “3D glow pigment” found in the formula.

Pillow Talk features all the bells and whistles you’d want in a lipstick. I love the chiseled tip, for instance, which allows for ultra-precise application, even in a hurry. From a sensorial standpoint, Pillow Talk is delightful: The formula wafts a light vanilla scent, and the tube itself — gleaming, ribbed, and reminiscent of old Hollywood glamor — is a little luxury to whip out of your purse in public.

When it’s not in my bag, Pillow Talk adorns my vanity, where I display it among a handful of other Matte Revolution shades. Truthfully, I’ve never tried a Charlotte Tilbury lipstick I didn’t love. Like so many other fans, however, Pillow Talk has always, and will always, reign supreme among any other shade. 

Stock up on the remarkably flattering lipstick worn by Meghan Markle and Amal Clooney while it’s on a rare sale at Sephora. Hurry — the fan-favorite lipstick returns to full price on April 24.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Brie Larson Finally Revealed What Bra She's Wearing in That Viral Twitter Pic â and It's on Sale at Amazon
Brie Larson Finally Revealed the Bra She’s Wearing in That Viral Photo
Madison Reed
This Hydrating Hair Mask Softens and Repairs My Split Ends in Just 5 Minutes
Blake Lively Wore This Lightweight Crossbody Phone Case and I Have One Similar For $19 On Amazon
My Favorite $19 Amazon Purse Looks Like the $108 Crossbody Blake Lively Wears on Repeat
Related Articles
Amazon Shoppers Creamy Eyeliner
4,000+ Amazon Shoppers Bought This Creamy Eyeliner Pencil in the Last Week, and It's Just $5
Dua Lipa Just Wore the Spring Trend Fashion Girls Canât Get Enough of, and You Can Get Look Starting at $TK
Dua Lipa Wore the Most Practical (but Sexy) Version of This Controversial, Hollywood-Loved Trend
Michelle Pfeifer westman blush for mature skin
Michelle Pfeiffer Calls This Blush One of Her “All-Time Favorites,” and Shoppers With Mature Skin Swear by It
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Archie and Lilibet's Exclusion From the Coronation Reportedly Led to Meghan Markle's Decision to Stay Home
Spring Editor's Shoe Picks
I'm a Picky Fashion Editor, and These Are the 4 Spring 2023 Shoe Trends I'm Adding to My Closet
Erborian BB Cream
66-Year-Old Shoppers Say This Lightweight BB Cream “Transforms” Wrinkled Skin
Lightweight Body Moisturizer
60-Year-Old Shoppers Say This Buttery Body Moisturizer “Immediately” Softens “Alligator Skin”
Shoppers In Their 70s Are "Blown Away" By This Now-$19 Retinol Eye Cream That Tackles Wrinkles and Fine Lines
Shoppers in Their 70s Are “Blown Away” by This Now-$19 Eye Cream That Makes Them Look “Years Younger”
The Classic White Sneaker Style Worn By Meghan Markle Is An Entire 50% Off at Amazon
Meghan Markle’s Go-To White Sneaker Is 50% Off at Amazon Right Now
Kate Middleton and Prince William
Here's How Kate Middleton and Prince William Really Feel About Meghan Markle Skipping the Coronation
LOTD 4/12
Jennifer Garner’s Sexy Black Ankle Boots Are an Underrated Spring Trend
Kosas DreamBeam Product Review
I Was a Skin Tint-Devotee Until I Tried the New Blurring Primer From a Brand Hailey Bieber Uses
Tatcha Retinol Review
I Can’t Stop Staring at Myself During Zoom Meetings Because This Smoothing Serum Makes My Skin So Glowy
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Meghan Markle Isn't Going to the Coronation
The Best CHANEL Beauty Products of All Time
The 12 Best Chanel Beauty Products of 2023
BB Cream for Redness
Our Favorite Redness-Reducing BB Cream Is “Perfect” for Mature Skin, According to 50-Year-Old Shoppers