Amal Clooney’s Go-To Universally Flattering Lipstick Comes in a New Formula, and Bella Hadid Calls It “Dreamy”

Perfection does exist — in the lipstick realm, at least — as evidenced by Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk. A neutral pink with mauve undertones, the shade flatters virtually any wearer and coordinates with all attire. Celebrities like Amal Clooney and Meghan Markle and beauty editors like yours truly sport the shade. So, too, do droves of shoppers: From a sales standpoint, Pillow Talk is the preeminent prestige lipstick in the United States, per a press statement from the brand.

Today, Tilbury blessed beauty-lovers with the new Pillow Talk Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur: a sultry spinoff of the original phenomenon. A lip-perfecting, line-softening, lightweight lipstick with a satin finish, Bella Hadid is the face for the new launch, calling the project her “dream campaign” in an Instagram post.

Inspired by the best-selling, celebrity-worn Matte Revolution Pillow Talk lipstick, the new formula maintains what the brand calls the “pink-nude” hue of the original Pillow Talk; the key difference is its formula. Per the brand, it’s a “matte-meets-moisture liquid lipstick” that imparts a “hydrated, plumper” appearance for up to 24 hours. Though it’s matte, the formula defies the finish’s notoriously drying reputation thanks to an infusion of hydrating hyaluronic acid.

The new formula delivers a “smoothing, airbrushed finish,” Hadid told People. The supermodel, who dubbed Pillow Talk a “dreamy” color choice for everyday wear, counts the shade among her favorites of the eight Lip Blur hues (one of which is Pillow Talk Medium, a deeper take on the original shade).

Housed in a lipgloss-style tube, the product applies via a precision-tip doe foot applicator, designed to imitate the effect of lip brushes used by professional makeup artists. Depending on application technique, the formula offers two distinct lip looks: Specifically, as Hadid shared with People: "If I want a bold finish, I’ll swipe on two coats with the applicator.” Alternatively, for a fashion-forward, blurred look, the supermodel uses her “fingertips to tap the color onto my lips and all the way up to the lip line.” The resulting effect, she said, is a “gorgeous, soft-focus finish.”

Pillow Talk is back — and, arguably, even better than ever. To snag the universally flattering, celebrity-worn shade in its new, exquisitely versatile version, shop the Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur for $35 on the brand’s site.