This New, InStyle-Approved Blush Was the Star Makeup Product of the 2023 Grammys

When a particular product makes its way into three celebrities’ red carpet beauty looks — and garners InStyle approval to boot — it’s most certainly spectacular. Such is true for the Charlotte Tilbury Matte Blush Wand, which recently launched following its luminous, ultra-popular predecessors, the Beauty Light highlighter wands. Per the brand, superstar songstresses Lizzo, Kacey Musgraves, and Doja Cat each donned different hues from the new matte blush collection at the 2023 Annual Grammy Awards — and turned heads with radiant, cheek-centric beauty looks.

The Charlotte Tilbury Matte Beauty Blush Wand is a buildable cream blush available in four universally flattering shades. Housed in a twist-cap tube that’s topped with a convenient sponge tip, the formula blends like a dream imparting a pop of pretty, lit-from-within pigment on all skin tones.

Charlotte Tilbury

Shop now: $42; charlottetilbury.com

Celebrity makeup artist Alexx Mayo created Lizzo’s orange-red makeup look with the shade Dream Pop — using two different application techniques to do so. First, Mayo melded the blush into the cheekbones — “the high planes of the face” — for “flushed, diffused cherry cheeks,” he shared in a press release. Next, Mayo blended the blush “into the eye[lids]” to add “an extra pop” of color. The result: A monochromatic marvel that was “bold, daring and ready for anything.”

Charlotte Tilbury

Shop now: $42; charlottetilbury.com

To create the pretty, posy-hued flush that Musgraves donned at the Grammy Awards, celebrity makeup artist Moani Lee employed the Charlotte Tilbury matte blush wand in the shade Pink Pop. “I wanted to give Kacey an angelic all-over glow,” Lee explained via press release. “Taking our color cues from her gorgeous [pink] Valentino dress, we wanted her skin to glow from within and her eyes to have a baby-soft pink whisper of color.” The singer’s soft, rosy cheeks were the highlight of the look; diffused, rosy shadow swept from Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk eyeshadow quad and a “matte nude-pink lip” completed the veritably serene vision.

Charlotte Tilbury

Shop now: $42; charlottetilbury.com

Doja Cat’s daring, punk-inspired look leaned into contrast with a subtle, soft cheek. Celebrity makeup artist Ernesto Casillas, who created the nominee’s makeup look, selected the shade Peach Pop from the matte beauty wand lineup. “I gave her a beautiful, luminous complexion with a hint of glow using my favorite Charlotte Tilbury products,” the artist explained in a press release. To further enhance the singer’s diffused glow, Casillas applied Hollywood Glow Glide Face Architect Highlighter, a similarly new launch for the brand, in the shade Champagne Glow.

