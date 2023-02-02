Charlotte Tilbury Created a Matte Blush Version of Its Viral Beauty Light Wand — and It’s Bound to Sell Out

It is a testament to the wild popularity of Charlotte Tilbury’s repeatedly sold-out Beauty Light Wand blush-highlighter that even as a beauty editor, I could not get my hands on one until a few months ago. It was unfortunate for my other blushes once I did, as I began reaching for the Beauty Light Wand in ‘pinkgasm’ more often than not. The pigment and payoff is great, but it’s also just so easy to use. So, when I got a sneak peek of the brand’s new Pillow Talk Matte Beauty Blush Wands, available today, I had to get them in my hands and onto my face ASAP.

Choose from four shades: ‘pillow talk’ (mauve pink), ‘pink pop’ (light pink), ‘peach pop’ (coral), and ‘dream pop’ (soft red). I instinctively gravitated toward the classic ‘pillow talk,’ as the mauve pink shade is my go-to for any type of makeup. It also is Charlotte Tilbury’s most popular — the one that propelled an entire franchise of products so popular, the brand says one Pillow Talk product sells every six seconds. I also like the light pink shade and the red when used very lightly.

I am a makeup maximalist, so I did not think twice about the shimmer in the original Beauty Light Wands, but I understand that it could be off-putting to some shoppers who might prefer the shine-free finish of the Matte Blush Wands. Also, in the new formula’s favor, these are definitively blushes, unlike some shades of the Beauty Light Wands that can be used as blush.

The colors are flattering and blend nicely to your personal pigment preference. The texture is soft, almost like a mousse, but very pigmented and easy to apply — I literally just use two fingers to dab and blend. I do recommend that you let the blush settle on your face for 10 to 15 minutes before deciding how it looks. There have been occasions where I have found it to be too severe and contrasting at first but smooth and blended out after some time. I’ve tried it on a bare face and on top of primer and foundation; it worked in all scenarios, though it was easier to manipulate and layer when applied over a base.

Charlotte Tilbury’s Matte Beauty Blush Wands remind me of the viral Rare Beauty liquid blush, but with a luxe padded sponge applicator and thinner formula, which I think probably lends itself well to makeup beginners and the pigment shy.

Pillow Talk Matte Beauty Blush Wands are available Charlotte Tilbury and will be available at Sephora in the coming weeks with the one major caveat being that the iconic Pillow Talk shade is exclusive to the brand’s site.

