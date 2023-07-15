This New Pore-Shrinking Spray From an Amal Clooney-Used Brand Made Me a Face Mist Convert

It plumps skin and works as a makeup primer, too.

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri

Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 15, 2023 @ 12:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Face Mist from an Amal Clooney and Bella Hadid Used Brand
Photo:

Charlotte Tilbury / InStyle

Real talk — what exactly is the point of a face mist in a skincare routine? I can’t figure it out. There is one exception that I can think of, and that’s Tower28’s SOS Spray, which is a must-have for soothing red and inflamed skin. The rest of the options on the market seem superfluous, even for me, someone whose skincare routine is occasionally 10-plus steps. But, Charlotte Tilbury’s new Magic Hydrator Mist is built different — I’ve been using it several times a day since I first received it a few weeks ago. 

Thanks to the Amal Clooney-used brand’s hatrick of kombucha, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid this mist packs quite a punch. Probiotic-rich kombucha strengthens the skin barrier, thereby making it better able to retain moisture and  less prone to redness. Hyaluronic acid promotes collagen production and keeps skin elastic and hydrated. But the star of this formula is niacinamide, a type of vitamin B3 that tightens pores, addresses hyperpigmentation, and boosts radiance. In sum, Charlotte Tilbury’s Magic Mist plumps my skin akin to having just done a hydrating mask; it restores brightness and makes my skin feel and look soft, dewy, and awake. 

CHARLOTTE'S MAGIC HYDRATOR MIST

Charlotte Tilbury

Something to emphasize is that this product is a mist and not a spray — the difference is important. The formula comes out of the nozzle in very fine, small particles which feels refreshing and light rather than like being splashed with water. There is no downtime between the moment it hits my skin and absorption. My complexion becomes so instantly soft and plump; it feels like it compensates for my inability to consume eight glasses of water a day (skin-wise, at least). 

I like to use it in three ways. First is in place of moisturizer on days when it simply feels too hot and humid to apply a layer of gel or cream to it. (It does the job without making me feel sweaty or oily.) Second is midday, when my skin looks as deflated and tired as I feel inside. I find that it restores color and vivacity to my skin — it reminds me of how the blood flow in my face feels better after doing gua sha. And lastly, I also use it to prime my face before applying makeup. I find that it gives my skin the renewed level of moisture and evenness it needs for a smooth skin tint application

The last thing I want to highlight is the price: At $47, the Magic Hydrator Mist is the most affordable price of any Charlotte Tilbury skincare product yet — it’s less than half the price of the celebrity-loved Magic Cream moisturizer, and in my opinion more versatile, too. 

Head to Charlotte Tilbury to shop the Magic Hydrator Mist

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Margot Robbie Wearing Alleven Body Makeup at the Barbie Premiere
Margot Robbie’s Smooth, Doll-Like Skin in ‘Barbie’ Is Thanks to Hollywood’s Go-To Body Makeup
kourtney kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian Keeps This French Luxury Hand Soap by Her Sink, and You Can Get It at Amazon
chrissy teigen
Chrissy Teigen Just Wore the Elevated Version of the Comfy Sandal Celebrities Wear on Repeat
Related Articles
Margot Robbie Wearing Alleven Body Makeup at the Barbie Premiere
Margot Robbie’s Smooth, Doll-Like Skin in ‘Barbie’ Is Thanks to Hollywood’s Go-To Body Makeup
Peter Thomas Roth Shopper Reviews
Shoppers in Their 50s Say Their Skin “Looks Better Now” Than in Their 40s After Using These Exfoliating Pads
Murad Wrinkle Corrector
Shoppers Say This Often Sold-Out Wrinkle Treatment Immediately “Fills in Deep Crevices,” and It’s on Sale
It Cosmetics
The Nighttime Moisturizer That's Been Dubbed “Youth in a Jar" Is 40% Off at Ulta for 2 More Days
Ulta Kiehl's Serum Sale
Shoppers in Their 60s Notice "Firmer and More Youthful" Skin Thanks to This 30%-Off Retinol Serum
Shoppers Say This Anti-Aging Face Cream Reduced Fine Lines and Made Them "Look Younger" in Just One Week
Shoppers Say This Face Cream Softens Fine Lines and Makes Skin Look "Plumper" After Just a Few Uses
Luxury Beauty Deals
Tons of Luxury Beauty Products Are on Sale, Including a Top Seller From Jennifer Lopez's Go-To Haircare Brand
Howl Deal Days U Beauty Roundup
I’m a Beauty Editor and This Luxe, On-Sale Serum Is the Most Transformative Skincare Product I've Tried
Electic Razor Wet or Dry Shave
This $42 Tool Is My Secret to a Smooth, Irritation-Free Shave on Wet or Dry Skin
Jennifer Lawrence in Superstar Adidas
Jennifer Lawrence Strolled Around NYC in the Comfy Shoes I Wore to 3 Summer Parties the Weekend I Got Them
Woman Sitting on Floor in Comfortable Bra
The Summer-Perfect Bra Amazon Shoppers Say “Feels Like You're Wearing Nothing” Is Now Just $25
dermelect nail concealer
The Most Brittle and Dry Nails Look and Feel Healthy and Smooth Thanks to This On-Sale Nail Concealer Duo
Body Care Product Necessaire Body Exfoliator
This Body Exfoliator From a Courteney Cox-Used Brand Rarely Goes on Sale — Except for Right Now
Amazon Minimo Glow
In Less Than 10 Minutes, This On-Sale Exfoliator Gives My Skin a Youthful Glow and an Even Texture
Close Up of Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton and Oprah Are Both Fans of the Breezy Summer Staple I Wore Non-Stop on My Italian Getaway
Beauti Skincare Sale Serum
Shoppers Say They Notice Glowing Skin and "Disappearing" Wrinkles After Using This Rarely On-Sale Serum