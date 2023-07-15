This New Pore-Shrinking Spray From an Amal Clooney-Used Brand Made Me a Face Mist Convert

Real talk — what exactly is the point of a face mist in a skincare routine? I can’t figure it out. There is one exception that I can think of, and that’s Tower28’s SOS Spray, which is a must-have for soothing red and inflamed skin. The rest of the options on the market seem superfluous, even for me, someone whose skincare routine is occasionally 10-plus steps. But, Charlotte Tilbury’s new Magic Hydrator Mist is built different — I’ve been using it several times a day since I first received it a few weeks ago.

Thanks to the Amal Clooney-used brand’s hatrick of kombucha, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid this mist packs quite a punch. Probiotic-rich kombucha strengthens the skin barrier, thereby making it better able to retain moisture and less prone to redness. Hyaluronic acid promotes collagen production and keeps skin elastic and hydrated. But the star of this formula is niacinamide, a type of vitamin B3 that tightens pores, addresses hyperpigmentation, and boosts radiance. In sum, Charlotte Tilbury’s Magic Mist plumps my skin akin to having just done a hydrating mask; it restores brightness and makes my skin feel and look soft, dewy, and awake.

Charlotte Tilbury

Something to emphasize is that this product is a mist and not a spray — the difference is important. The formula comes out of the nozzle in very fine, small particles which feels refreshing and light rather than like being splashed with water. There is no downtime between the moment it hits my skin and absorption. My complexion becomes so instantly soft and plump; it feels like it compensates for my inability to consume eight glasses of water a day (skin-wise, at least).

I like to use it in three ways. First is in place of moisturizer on days when it simply feels too hot and humid to apply a layer of gel or cream to it. (It does the job without making me feel sweaty or oily.) Second is midday, when my skin looks as deflated and tired as I feel inside. I find that it restores color and vivacity to my skin — it reminds me of how the blood flow in my face feels better after doing gua sha. And lastly, I also use it to prime my face before applying makeup. I find that it gives my skin the renewed level of moisture and evenness it needs for a smooth skin tint application.

The last thing I want to highlight is the price: At $47, the Magic Hydrator Mist is the most affordable price of any Charlotte Tilbury skincare product yet — it’s less than half the price of the celebrity-loved Magic Cream moisturizer, and in my opinion more versatile, too.

