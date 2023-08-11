Fans "Immediately Saw a Difference" in Aging Skin Thanks to the Body Version of This Amal Clooney-Used Cream

Mindy Kaling and Salma Hayek have also credited the original moisturizer for glowy skin.

By Megan Schaltegger
Published on August 11, 2023 @ 07:00AM

Shoppers "Immediately Saw a Difference" in Aging Skin After Using This New Version of The Amal Clooney-Approved "Magic Cream"
Charlotte Tilbury’s Magic Cream Face Moisturizer has been a staple in celebrity vanities thanks to a dermatologist-approved formula that boasts anti-aging benefits and transformative hydration. In fact, Amal Clooney, Mindy Kaling, and Salma Hayek are just a few of the countless stars that have credited the cream for their glowing skin, particularly on the red carpet. 

Now, you can get that same radiance from neck to toe. Charlotte Tilbury released a full-body iteration of the Hollywood-approved magic cream that shoppers say is just as hydrating as the original. The Magic Body Cream includes the same ingredients as its best-selling predecessor too, including hyaluronic acid, floral extracts, and shea butter with a hint of caffeine and rose oil. 

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Body Cream

Nordstrom Charlotte Tilbury Magic Body Cream

Nordstrom

The Magic Body Cream is formulated to smooth, firm, and hydrate with its combination of nourishing ingredients. Caffeine is a key player in tightening, brightening, and energizing, while an anti-aging agent both lifts and firms sagging skin. The brand recommends applying the product to clean, dry skin every day by using the palm of your hand to massage in an upward sweeping motion. This helps to boost circulation and stimulate the blood, much like a jade roller or Gua Sha. You can also glide your fingers over the skin near your lymph nodes to remove toxins in the process too. 

One shopper who said they have maturing hands, shared that they “immediately saw a difference” in their skin after using the Magic Body Cream. Another reviewer admitted they were “skeptical” that it would not live up to the “luxurious and hydrating” benefits of Charlotte Tilbury’s classic Magic Cream. But after trying it, the shopper called it “lovely and comforting,” adding that it’s now the only body moisturizer they have “reached for this summer.” 

A third customer raved about the moisturizer, writing that it has the “same texture and smell” as the face cream and is “just as hydrating.” They also noted that it takes just a small amount of the product to notice results, so the bottle lasts for a while. 

Head over to Nordstrom to shop the new Charlotte Tilbury Magic Body Cream, and grab the celebrity-approved Magic Cream Face Moisturizer to plump your skin from the neck up. 

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream 

Nordstrom Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Magic Cream

Nordstrom

