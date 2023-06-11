This Glowy, Skin-Blurring Tint From an Amal Clooney-Used Brand Replaced All of My Makeup on Vacation

It’s the MVP of my summer makeup routine.

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri

Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

Published on June 11, 2023 @ 11:00PM

Hollywood Flawless Filter Primer & Highlighter
Photo:

Nordstrom/ InStyle

I just spent a few weeks in Italy and for probably the first time in my life, I didn’t over or under pack. I was perfectly prepared for the trip — except for my makeup bag. Most of the dozens of products I packed went untouched — not because I was bare-faced, but because Charlotte Tilbury’s Hollywood Flawless Filter was all I wore. 

I know, I’m not introducing you to anything new or under-the-radar, but it’s been a while since Hollywood Flawless Filter was viral on TikTok. So as a refresh: This is a multi-use product that can be described as a primer, complexion-booster, highlighter, and skin filter. It’s one of the greatest hits from the brand that counts celebrities like Amal Clooney, Bella Hadid, and Mindy Kaling as fans. 

During my Italian vacation, I wore it all over my bare face; it was my one-and-done product. There are so many things I like about it, I’m having a hard time parsing through all of them — but I’ll start with the pigment and coverage. 

The Hollywood Flawless Filter is sheer but tinted, during the course of my vacation I got tan and my skin darkened to the point where the rest of my packed concealers and foundations were no longer a match. This was the exception because of its thin formula and the fact that it works with a range of skin shades instead of just one. Even though this is very light coverage, I found that it neutralized redness and evened out my skin tone. 

Nordstrom Hollywood Flawless Filter Primer & Highlighter

InStyle / Tamim Alnuweiri

Then there’s the finish — Charlotte Tilbury’s HFF blurred my pores and imperfections, made my skin look dewy yet not oily, and the radiance lasted despite sightseeing in 90 degree heat. It also doesn’t rely on glitter or sparkle to impart its glow so at no point did I feel like Edward Cullen. 

I am back from vacation (womp womp) but this is still the only face coverage I wear most of the time. After applying my moisturizer, I take a foundation brush and lightly spread shade 4 across my face. I think the picture speaks for itself; it makes my skin look smooth, healthy, and moisturized. 

It feels like wearing nothing, which is ideal for summer heat and humidity. You’ll forget you have any makeup on until someone stops to compliment you. Head to Charlotte Tilbury, Sephora, or Nordstrom to find your shade of Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter. 

