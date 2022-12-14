Victoria Beckham Uses the Face Sculpting Powder Duo That Shoppers Say Creates “Effortless” Contours

Fans call it a “game changer.”

Published on December 14, 2022

Even as a self-proclaimed makeup lover, I can attest that contouring is hard. Patience and practice are the true keys to success. However, the product you use can also be a determining factor in whether you look like a chiseled goddess with perfect cheekbones or simply a person with dark smudges on their face. 

Victoria Beckham was (obviously) blessed with a naturally sculpted face. However, in a recent talk with her longtime friend and makeup artist, Charlotte Tilbury, Posh Spice revealed that she uses contouring techniques to define her features. “Someone said to me the other day, “darling, have you had a nose job?” Tilbury joked. “A nose job? You just need to know my nose trick,” she added while applying the Filmstar Bronze & Glow Contour Duo to the sides and tip of Becham’s nose. “I also love to use your contour with a bigger brush and put it underneath my chin,” Beckham replied. 

If that sounds suspiciously easy, fear not; shoppers confirm that creating looks with this duo is “effortless.” One side of this palette contains a sheer, illuminating highlight that adds a natural shine to your nose, cheeks, brow bone, or wherever else you choose to apply it. The other half holds the brand’s powder bronzer, which adds a subtle shadow that can easily be built up to create dramatic, sculpted looks. In true Charlotte Tilbury fashion, this pair comes packed in a sleek gold case thin enough to slip easily into your bag. 

FILMSTAR BRONZE & GLOW LIGHT TO MEDIUM

Charlotte Tilbury

Shop now: $68; charlottetilbury.com, sephora.com

“One of my best purchases ever,” raved one shopper, adding that it yields “fantastic results.” Another fan called it “a game changer” after following Tilbury’s tutorial for “golden goddess makeup.” “I now use this product every day because it is so natural looking,” they noted. A third wrote that the highlighter is “so beautiful” because it adds glow without emphasizing texture, and that the bronzer makes your complexion look “sun-kissed” rather than muddy.

I’m all for makeup products that make life a little easier — especially when it comes to contouring. Shop this fool-proof duo for $68 at Charlotte Tilbury or Sephora to try it for yourself.

