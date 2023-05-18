This Hollywood-Loved Makeup Brand Dropped a Barbiecore-Inspired Line That's Perfect for Bright Summer Looks

“Hi Barbie!” — aka the line we’ve all heard on repeat in our heads since the trailer for the upcoming Barbie film directed by Greta Gerwig came out. Since then, Barbiecore has become a term tossed around to describe anything and everything bright pink, including fashion, home decor, and makeup.

One brand embracing the trend is Charlotte Tilbury, a well-known name in the beauty world. Its long list of celebrities who use the brand’s skincare and makeup products includes Amal Clooney, Mindy Kaling, Jessica Chastain, and Khloe Kardashian. The brand’s latest release of pink-hued beauty products features face palettes, dewy cream blushes, and juicy lip colors.



If a sunkissed flush is what you’re after, the new limited-edition Glowgasm Face Palette in Lovegasm has arrived just in time to help you refresh your makeup lineup for summer. It contains four face powders, including blush, bronzer, and two highlighters. These versatile shades can be placed on the cheekbones, applied as contour, and used as eyeshadows and eyebrow highlights for one do-it-all palette. If you prefer a cream blush over powder, you’ll want to grab the Beauty Light Wand in its newest shade — Pinkgasm Sunset. This latest color release is a smidge deeper than the popular, hard-to-find Pinkgasm version.

Charlotte Tilbury

Shop now: $75; charlottetilbury.com

No Barbiecore makeup would be complete without the perfect pout, and Charlotte Tilbury’s newest Jewel Lips colorways in Pinkgasm and Pinkgasm Sunset would — in our opinion — be Barbie-approved. The Pinkgasm color is a lighter, bubblegum shade with a pearlescent finish, while Pinkgasm Sunset is a brighter, borderline-hot pink hue for that ‘I just ate a popsicle’ look. Both feature hyaluronic acid and vitamin E for a plump, juicy lip.

Charlotte Tilbury

Shop now: $32; charlottetilbury.com

Among the latest product releases are a variety of sets that allow you to bundle more than one product together. In case you’re struggling to decide what to add to your virtual cart, these bundles make it easy to try several newly released products. You can snag the Jewel Lips gloss alongside your lip pencil color of choice in the new Charlotte’s Love-Glazed Lips Kit. If you can’t decide between the Glowgasm Face Palette or trying out the Beauty Light Wand, opt for the Glowgasm Magic Duo that comes with the palette and cream blush of your choice. Or, if you’re eyeing the gloss and the cream blush, the Pinkgasm Lip and Cheek Glow Duo gives you the chance to try both.

Charlotte Tilbury

Shop now: $54; charlottetilbury.com

For more products to help you create your ultimate Barbiecore summer look, keep scrolling to check out new releases from Charlotte Tilbury that’ll have you looking pretty in pink.

Charlotte Tilbury

Shop now: $141; charlottetilbury.com

Charlotte Tilbury

Shop now: $70; charlottetilbury.com

Charlotte Tilbury

Shop now: $32; charlottetilbury.com

Charlotte Tilbury

Shop now: $42; charlottetilbury.com

Charlotte Tilbury

Shop now: $111; charlottetilbury.com

