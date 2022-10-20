Charlize Theron Paired the Highest Slit Skirt With Fishnet Tights and Lace Boots

Forget over-the-top maximalism or in-you-face neon colors — Charlize Theron’s latest look just proved that when it comes to red carpet dressing, there’s a way to stay doing the most while still looking somewhat low-key.

While attending the premiere of her upcoming film, The School for Good and Evil, in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Theron managed to make a statement in a totally understated monochromatic ensemble. Donning Dior from head to toe, the actress’s look consisted of a sheer black button-up top (complete with a pastel pink floral brooch and layered over a black bra) paired with a high-waisted silk maxi skirt that featured the highest slit.

Although the ensemble’s base was rather dramatic on its own, Charlize upped the extravagance by taking full advantage of the skirt’s slit to show off a pair of fishnet tights and knee-high black lace boots. Simple silver rings and a pair of diamond drop earrings completed the actress’s look, and she wore her hair in a casual updo with side-swept fringe.

Additional members of the Netflix movie’s star-studded cast were also present at the premiere, including Kerry Washington who opened up about how Charlize’s involvement is what truly drew her to the project.

“Part of my desire to do this film was to work with Charlize," Washington told E! News. "And to be able to be on stage together and really give each other freedom to play. The more saccharine sweet I would get, the more annoyed she would be. The meaner she was, the sweeter I would be. We just really played off of each other. It was so inspiring."

