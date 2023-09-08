Charlize Theron Paired Her Summer Slip Dress With the Coziest Knit Sweater

The ultimate transitional outfit.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on September 8, 2023 @ 09:40AM
Charlize Theron Breitling's Meatpacking boutique
Photo:

 Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Perhaps the worst part about this September heatwave for the fashion crowd is figuring out looks that are suitable for both the sweltering heat and our current sweater weather state of mind. But thanks to Charlize Theron, we now have the perfect transitional outfit formula that ticks both boxes.

On Thursday, the award-winning actress attended Dior’s New York Fashion Week party modeling a look that made dressing for fall a total breeze. Slowly easing into the transition of the seasons, she mixed and matched several wardrobe staples for one fabulous look: a navy blue summer slip dress topped off with a coordinating chunky, knitted sweater. And while the forecast in NYC declared it's still summer, Theron contrasted the cozy 'fit with her trusty gladiator thong sandals.

A white clutch, silver chain earrings, and a multi-strand pearl necklace provided the finishing touches to her in-between seasons look.

Charlize Theron Dior NYFW

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Parfums Christian Dior

Beauty-wise, she styled her hair into a slicked-back low bun with a middle part and opted for minimal glam, adding a glossy lip and rosy cheeks to her dewy complexion.

Charlize Theron Breitling's Meatpacking boutique

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In addition to nailing transitional dressing, Charlize made the most divisive sandals (that everyone loves to hate) look so fashionable on the red carpet — not once, but twice. Arriving at the grand opening of Breitling’s Meatpacking boutique in New York City on Wednesday night, she slipped on a pair of fancy flip flops, and teamed the unexpected red carpet shoes with a pearl-embossed Givenchy top, which she layered with an oversized black blazer and a coordinating silk maxi skirt.

Related Articles
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Wore a Massively Oversized Coat With No Pants to Coach's Runway Show
Jodie Turner-Smith
Jodie Turner-Smith Has the Hairstyle of the Summer, According to TikTok
Hailey Bieber IG
Noted Blazer Fanatic Hailey Bieber Outdid Herself With the Biggest One Yet
adriana lima victoria's secret new york fashion week
Adriana Lima Says She Still Feels “Celebrated” By Victoria’s Secret After Having 5 Kids
Julia Fox Pandora NYFW Watches
Just Julia Fox Wearing a Plethora of Wristwatches as a Two-Piece Set, NBD
Charlize Theron Breitling's Meatpacking boutique
Charlize Theron Just Wore the Most Divisive Sandals on the Red Carpet
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra's Lingerie Was the Star of Her Outfit at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Megan Fox
Megan Fox Just Put a Sexy Twist on the Blazer Dress
Martha Stewart Just Wore a Sheer Button-Down Dress With Fallâs Most Versatile Shoe
Martha Stewart Just Proved That This Ageless Shoe Is Fall’s Most Versatile Style
Blake Lively Mixed So Many Patterns for Her Latest Outing With Ryan Reynolds
Blake Lively Mixed So Many Patterns for Her Latest Outing With Ryan Reynolds
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Carried a $651 Dumpling Bag, but I Found a $32 Lookalike
Hailey and Justin Bieber Finally Dressed Like They're Headed to the Same Place
Hailey and Justin Bieber Finally Dressed Like They're Headed to the Same Place
Gigi Hadid for Jacquemus Sequin Puff Dress and Water Hose
Gigi Hadid Looks Like a Giant Egg in Her Latest Fashion Campaign
Naomi Campbell NYFW Sheer Dress PrettyLittleThing
Naomi Campbell Just Freed the Nipple in a Totally Sheer Rhinestone Gown
Emily Ratajkowski PrettyLittleThing x Naomi Campbell
Emily Ratajkowski Welcomed NYFW in a Completely Sheer Cowl Neck Minidress With Nothing But a Black Thong
julia fox new york fashion week metal bra
Julia Fox Kicked Off Fashion Week In a Barely-There Chain Bra and a Matching Metal Thong