Charlize Theron Paired Her Summer Slip Dress With the Coziest Knit Sweater

Perhaps the worst part about this September heatwave for the fashion crowd is figuring out looks that are suitable for both the sweltering heat and our current sweater weather state of mind. But thanks to Charlize Theron, we now have the perfect transitional outfit formula that ticks both boxes.

On Thursday, the award-winning actress attended Dior’s New York Fashion Week party modeling a look that made dressing for fall a total breeze. Slowly easing into the transition of the seasons, she mixed and matched several wardrobe staples for one fabulous look: a navy blue summer slip dress topped off with a coordinating chunky, knitted sweater. And while the forecast in NYC declared it's still summer, Theron contrasted the cozy 'fit with her trusty gladiator thong sandals.

A white clutch, silver chain earrings, and a multi-strand pearl necklace provided the finishing touches to her in-between seasons look.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Parfums Christian Dior

Beauty-wise, she styled her hair into a slicked-back low bun with a middle part and opted for minimal glam, adding a glossy lip and rosy cheeks to her dewy complexion.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In addition to nailing transitional dressing, Charlize made the most divisive sandals (that everyone loves to hate) look so fashionable on the red carpet — not once, but twice. Arriving at the grand opening of Breitling’s Meatpacking boutique in New York City on Wednesday night, she slipped on a pair of fancy flip flops, and teamed the unexpected red carpet shoes with a pearl-embossed Givenchy top, which she layered with an oversized black blazer and a coordinating silk maxi skirt.

