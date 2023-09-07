Charlize Theron Just Wore the Most Divisive Sandals on the Red Carpet

And paired them with a sheer pearl-embossed top.

Published on September 7, 2023
Sandal season’s window may be closing soon, but the temps in New York City say otherwise — which means your slides, strappy heels, espadrilles, and, yes, even controversial thong sandals, have a longer shelf life than expected.

Taking advantage of the warm weather, Charlize Theron chose function over fashion as she walked the red carpet in fancy flip flops for the grand opening of Breitling’s Meatpacking boutique in New York City on Wednesday night. For the event, Theron stuck to her usual fashion M.O. on the red carpet, sporting a gorgeous pearl-embossed top by Givenchy, which she layered with an oversized black blazer and a coordinating silk maxi skirt. Letting the eye-catching bejeweled top do the talking for her, she accessorized with a couple of diamond rings, dainty ear climbers, a wristwatch designed by Breitling, and a simple black clutch.

Charlize Theron Breitling's Meatpacking boutique

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

But perhaps the most notable part of her look was her choice of shoes, or rather lack thereof. While walking the red carpet, she skipped sky-high heels and slipped into a pair of barely-there black thong sandals, proving once and for all that flats are officially red-carpet-worthy.

Charlize complemented her all-black ensemble with a coordinating manicure and pedicure. Meanwhile, she tousled her blonde hair into a sleek low bun, featuring a side part and voluminous side-swept bangs, and opted for minimal makeup that consisted of only rosy cheeks, glossy pink lips, and dewy skin.

Ahead of the event, the award-winning actress posted a photo of her sophisticated outfit, writing, "Pearl’s night out ✨."

