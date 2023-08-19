Charlize Theron Had the Best Response to Rumors She Got a Facelift

Charlize Theron has a very blunt response for those who think she got a facelift. In a new interview with Allure, the 48-year-old actress opened up about how she's embracing the aging process while also addressing speculation that she's had "bad plastic surgery."



“My face is changing, and I love that my face is changing and aging,” she told the magazine, before revealing: "People think I had a facelift. They’re like, ‘What did she do to her face?’ I’m like, ‘Bitch, I’m just aging! It doesn’t mean I got bad plastic surgery. This is just what happens.’”



Theron then went on to call out the double beauty standards that exist between men and women. “I’ve always had issues with the fact that men kind of age like fine wines and women like cut flowers,” Charlize continued. “I despise that concept and I want to fight against it, but I also think women want to age in a way that feels right to them. I think we need to be a little bit more empathetic to how we all go through our journey."

She added, "My journey of having to see my face on a billboard is quite funny now.”

And it's not just due to her changing appearance, but also because she's now a mom to two kids. "My oldest was just so embarrassed,” explained Theron after she and her 11-year-old daughter Jackson walked past one of her J’Adore Dior ads in public. “She’s like, ‘Oh, my God, Mom! You’re not even wearing a shirt.’ I was like, ‘You’re right. I didn’t even realize.’ She's like, ‘All my friends are gonna see this. I mean, can you just wear a shirt?’”