Charlize Theron's Full Fringe Dress Gave a Sneaky Peek of Her Sheer Skirt

Sheer, but make it subtle.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 28, 2023 @ 12:02PM
Charlize Theron Dior Fashion Show 2023
Photo:

Getty Images

When Dior has a fashion show, you can be sure that Charlize Theron will be sitting front row. The superstar actress has been the face of the storied house's beloved J'Adior fragrance since the 2010s and has been a regular fixture at Dior events around the globe. For the label's latest collection at Paris Fashion Week (we're almost done with Fashion Month, folks), Theron wore a long white column gown that was actually made entirely of fringe. And when she moved, the tendrils gave fans a look at a completely sheer layer underneath, offering a peek at her high-waisted brief-style underwear.

Theron added a longline black cocoon coat to the outfit — a far cry from the now-legendary structure and wasp waist of the Dior Bar jacket — and a pair of sleek black sunglasses. She finished with a classic black leather Dior handbag and gave the decidedly sweet and delicate outfit a dose of biker energy with chunky boots.

Charlize Theron Dior Fashion Show 2023

Getty Images

Theron's appearance at Fashion Week comes just weeks before this year's Academy Awards. Back when the nominations were announced, Theron helped promote the film To Leslie after many anonymous sources claimed that star Andrea Riseborough's nomination came via nefarious means. Many people saw celebrity endorsements of Riseborough to be against the academy's rules.

However, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences held an emergency board meeting this week and decided to have Riseborough's nomination stand.

A statement from the organization read, "The Academy has determined the activity in question does not rise to the level that the film's nomination should be rescinded."

Related Articles
Gigi Hadid on Jimmy Fallon
Gigi Hadid Paired a Futuristic Hooded Leather Jacket With Matching Pantaboots
Suki Waterhouse Glitter Boots
Suki Waterhouse Styled Her Winter White Outfit With Glittery, Hot Pink Knee-High Boots
Katy Perry Shredded Shirt American Idol Instagram
Katy Perry Paired Her Latex Pants With a Plunging Shredded Shirt
Courteney Cox Walk of Fame 2023
The Women of 'Friends' Reunited (in Very Good Coats) to Celebrate Courteney Cox
Michael B Jordan for Calvin Klein Spring 2023
Michael B. Jordan Is the Latest Face (and Body) of Calvin Klein Underwear
Kaia Gerber in Celine
Kaia Gerber Wore the Formal Version of Crochet in a Sheer LBD
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid Added Controversial Shorts to Her Super-Sexy Business Outfit
Michelle Yeoh SAG Awards
Michelle Yeoh’s SAG Awards Win — and Curse Word-Filled Speech — Made History
Lisa Ann Walters and Elaine Hendrix
Elaine Hendrix and Lisa Ann Walter Just Gifted Us With a 'The Parent Trap' Reunion on the Red Carpet
Aubrey Plaza sag awards 2023
Aubrey Plaza’s Sequined Halter Dress Featured the Biggest Midriff and Underboob-Baring Cutout
Meghann Fahy & Theo James SAGS
Meghann Fahy and Theo James Attended the 2023 SAG Awards Together
Christina Applegate
Christina Applegate's SAG Awards Cane Made a Bold Statement on the Red Carpet
Zendaya
Zendaya Wore a Pink Bustier Gown Covered in Dozens of Rosettes to the 2023 SAG Awards
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson's Ab-Baring Cutout Gown Featured an Upside-Down Top with Underboob Fringe
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Reworked the Classic Party Outfit with a Plunging Blazer and No Bra
Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson Wore See-Through Lingerie in the Front Row at Gucci