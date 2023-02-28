Charlize Theron's Full Fringe Dress Gave a Sneaky Peek of Her Sheer Skirt

When Dior has a fashion show, you can be sure that Charlize Theron will be sitting front row. The superstar actress has been the face of the storied house's beloved J'Adior fragrance since the 2010s and has been a regular fixture at Dior events around the globe. For the label's latest collection at Paris Fashion Week (we're almost done with Fashion Month, folks), Theron wore a long white column gown that was actually made entirely of fringe. And when she moved, the tendrils gave fans a look at a completely sheer layer underneath, offering a peek at her high-waisted brief-style underwear.

Theron added a longline black cocoon coat to the outfit — a far cry from the now-legendary structure and wasp waist of the Dior Bar jacket — and a pair of sleek black sunglasses. She finished with a classic black leather Dior handbag and gave the decidedly sweet and delicate outfit a dose of biker energy with chunky boots.

Getty Images

Theron's appearance at Fashion Week comes just weeks before this year's Academy Awards. Back when the nominations were announced, Theron helped promote the film To Leslie after many anonymous sources claimed that star Andrea Riseborough's nomination came via nefarious means. Many people saw celebrity endorsements of Riseborough to be against the academy's rules.



However, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences held an emergency board meeting this week and decided to have Riseborough's nomination stand.

A statement from the organization read, "The Academy has determined the activity in question does not rise to the level that the film's nomination should be rescinded."

