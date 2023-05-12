Charlize Theron Wore Dior Lingerie On the Red Carpet

When in Rome.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 12, 2023 @ 04:07PM
Charlize Theron 'Fast X' Premiere
Photo:

Getty Images

It is literally impossible for Charlize Theron to not absolutely slay every red carpet she steps on. Even back way before the internet turned the verb slaying into fashion slang, the actress has always made best dressed lists (see: her 2004 Oscars Marilyn Monroe-inspired dress and 2019 pastel purple suit). Most recently at the Rome premiere of Fast X (the 10th installment of the Fast & Furious franchise), the star posed in front of the Colosseum in a head-turning Dior three-piece set reminiscent of sexy pajamas elevated by glittery chainmail material.

The flirty-but-sleek ensemble included a triangular bra top, short shorts, and a matching floor-length duster that she fastened at her midsection, allowing the lingerie to peek through. She wore black pointy-toe pumps and accessorized with a long pendant necklace, silver earrings, a bedazzled ear cuff, and a matching leather beret. Her signature bob was styled in gentle waves and a side part while her minimalistic glam included a clean, soft complexion, rosy cheeks, and a touch of mascara.

Earlier in the day, Theron stepped out to promote the film in another very good look: a retina-searing blue Alexander McQueen dress with a high neckline, midsection cutouts, silver rings, and a tiered ruffled hemline. She paired the attention-grabbing frock with matching wedge booties and later added a black blazer and sunnies.

Charlize Theron Rome Italy

Getty Images

Theron gave followers a closer look at the OOTD with an Instagram carousel that captured her showing off the dress on a balcony. In the first slide, Theron rested her hand on the door frame, while in the second snap, the actress wore her jacket and turned her head to the sun to the let rays wash over her.

"Day 2…about to… @thefastsaga FAST X Roma," she captioned the post.

Related Articles
Halle Bailey The Little Mermaid Mexico
Halle Bailey Nailed the Mermaidcore Aesthetic in a Sheer Plunging Gown With a Netted Pattern
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Paired Her Little Black Bikini With the Best Beach Accessory
Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman Wore Nothing Underneath Her Red Chanel Tweed Jacket at the 2023 ACM Awards
Meadow Walker
Meadow Walker Is Officially Joining the 'Fast' Family
Beyonce RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR Stockholm
Beyoncé Kicked Off the 'Renaissance' World Tour in a Fully Beaded Alexander McQueen Catsuit
Kim Cattrall attends the "About My Father" premiere
Kim Cattrall's Sequin Jumpsuit and Metallic Trench Coat Was So Samantha Jones-Coded
Models on the runway at Chanel Cruise 2024 Ready To Wear Fashion Show at Paramount Studios on May 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Barbiecore Isn't Going Anywhere, According to the Chanel 2024 Cruise Show
Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner Says She Was Always Dangerously Close to a "Wardrobe Malfunction" on the Set of 'Daredevil'
Kristen Stewart Chanel Cruise Show
Kristen Stewart's Latest Look Included a Black-and-White Chanel Tweed Set
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Wore an "I Love Nerds" Graphic T-Shirt While Sitting Courtside at a Lakers Game
Meena Harris at the 2023 Gold Gala
Meena Harris Went for a "Festive But Classic" Vibe at the 2023 Gold Gala
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Wore a Naked Version of This Classic Springtime Staple
Kate Middleton Prince Charles Coronation
Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte Twinned in Matching Sparkly Headpieces at King Charles's Coronation
Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman Just Proved Short Shorts Can Be Formal, Too
Rihanna
Rihanna Showed Her Team Spirit In a New York Yankees Jacket and Matching Miniskirt
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Yassified Her Versace LBD With the Blingiest Stilettos