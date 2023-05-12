Charlize Theron Wore Dior Lingerie On the Red Carpet

It is literally impossible for Charlize Theron to not absolutely slay every red carpet she steps on. Even back way before the internet turned the verb slaying into fashion slang, the actress has always made best dressed lists (see: her 2004 Oscars Marilyn Monroe-inspired dress and 2019 pastel purple suit). Most recently at the Rome premiere of Fast X (the 10th installment of the Fast & Furious franchise), the star posed in front of the Colosseum in a head-turning Dior three-piece set reminiscent of sexy pajamas elevated by glittery chainmail material.

The flirty-but-sleek ensemble included a triangular bra top, short shorts, and a matching floor-length duster that she fastened at her midsection, allowing the lingerie to peek through. She wore black pointy-toe pumps and accessorized with a long pendant necklace, silver earrings, a bedazzled ear cuff, and a matching leather beret. Her signature bob was styled in gentle waves and a side part while her minimalistic glam included a clean, soft complexion, rosy cheeks, and a touch of mascara.

Earlier in the day, Theron stepped out to promote the film in another very good look: a retina-searing blue Alexander McQueen dress with a high neckline, midsection cutouts, silver rings, and a tiered ruffled hemline. She paired the attention-grabbing frock with matching wedge booties and later added a black blazer and sunnies.

Getty Images

Theron gave followers a closer look at the OOTD with an Instagram carousel that captured her showing off the dress on a balcony. In the first slide, Theron rested her hand on the door frame, while in the second snap, the actress wore her jacket and turned her head to the sun to the let rays wash over her.

"Day 2…about to… @thefastsaga FAST X Roma," she captioned the post.