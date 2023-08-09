Charlize Theron and Her Daughters Did the Cutest Synchronized Dance at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

During Taylor Swift's six-show stop in Los Angeles, celebrities have been coming out of the woodwork to support their fellow entertainer and enjoy the singer's three-hour long Eras concert. Selena Gomez, who is one of Swift's besties, brought along her younger sister to enjoy the show. Channing Tatum won dad of the year for taking his daughter Everly (while also wearing a hilarious on-theme shirt). And most recently, Charlize Theron celebrated her birthday with her two daughters, Jackson and August, by her side.

The actress shared the sweetest clip of her and her kids dancing to Swift's hit "Shake It Off." In the video, Theron's merch-clad daughters shimmy in sync with their mom, who wears a white T-shirt, beige blazer, and brown hat. The video then pans to the stage to capture Swift and her backup dancers.

"Thank you for the best birthday ever @taylorswift!!!" she captioned the Instagram post. "We had such a great fucking time 💃."

In a 2022 interview, Theron spoke about parenting and the way her daughters perceive her career. "In their heads, they're like, 'We know you work, but we're not 100% sure what you do,'" she told The Hollywood Reporter. "My younger one goes, 'Oh my god, mom, it feels like you can't hold a job.'"

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

And like any normal pre-teen, the girls get embarrassed by their mom's more editorial shoots — like a topless Dior ad (Theron has been the face of J'Adore since 2004).

"My older one, she's a pre-teen now, so there are moments, like, we're walking through an airport and [she sees me on a Dior billboard] and she's just like, 'Oh my god, you're on a fucking wall with no shirt, mom. This is so embarrassing. Put a shirt on!'" she said. "And I'm like, 'That will pay for your college!' But deep down, like every mother, I just want to fucking impress them."