Charlize Theron's Daughters Want Her to "Put a Shirt On" After Seeing Her Dior Ads

Celebrity moms have to deal with a few unique circumstances that normal ones don't (think Blake Lively's daughters not realizing that their "auntie" Taylor Swift was a chart-topping mega star), and Charlize Theron just shared a tidbit that even a few A-list mothers won't be able to relate to. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Theron explained that her two daughters, August, 7, and Jackson, 10, are just now starting to realize that their mother is a big-time movie star with fashion endorsements and a schedule that's not the usual 9-to-5.

"In their heads, they're like, 'We know you work, but we're not 100% sure what you do,'" she said. "My younger one goes, 'Oh my god, mom, it feels like you can't hold a job.'"

So, they're starting to get accustomed to seeing their mom on-screen (especially now that Theron's dipped a toe into more family-friendly fare, like The School for Good and Evil), but a few things are still facepalm-ready moments, like seeing their own mother topless in an ad for Dior fragrance. Theron has been the face of J'Adore since 2004 and has starred in TV commercials, print campaigns, and huge billboards for the fragrance.



"My older one, she's a pre-teen now, so there are moments, like, we're walking through an airport and [she sees me on a Dior billboard] and she's just like, 'Oh my god, you're on a fucking wall with no shirt, mom. This is so embarrassing. Put a shirt on!' " Theron added. "And I'm like, 'That will pay for your college!' But deep down, like every mother, I just want to fucking impress them."

She went on to say that her unusual work schedule is just something she has to endure for now and that she tells her girls that no matter what, they should appreciate everything that comes their way. Even when you're winning awards and working with Dior, Theron notes, it can all end without warning.

"I always say to my kids, 'Don't assume it's going to be there tomorrow,'" she said. "I love this job too much to assume that it's going to be here tomorrow. And because I love watching other people's work, I'm also like, 'You better fucking stay here, otherwise, the next person is ready to take the position.'"

