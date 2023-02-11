I Walked Around NYC in These Heeled, Western-Style Boots From Amazon for 7 Hours With No Issues

By
Jamie Allison Sanders
Jamie Sanders
Jamie Allison Sanders
Jamie Sanders is a copywriter and blogger with over 20 years experience in fashion, beauty and lifestyle.
I broke my ankle in 2015, and ever since, I can’t wear heels for too long. It’s tough to stand in them at parties or events, and forget walking around in them for an entire day. It’s sad, since pre-break I didn’t even own flats —  but it does mean I upgraded my shoe wardrobe in recent years with a lot of new cute shoes. I am, however, always on the lookout for heels that are actually comfortable. I shout it from the rooftops when I find a pair, which is exactly what happened with the Charles Albert Distressed Western Boots.

The search for the perfect black boots has eluded me in recent years. With the added difficulty of finding heels that don’t make my ankle ache considerably, it’s like searching for a needle in a very uncomfortable haystack. Last month, I typed “black boots” into the Amazon search bar, not expecting to find the boots of my dreams, but hopeful nonetheless. I immediately loved the look of these Charles Albert boots, not to mention the under-$50 price tag. I decided to take a chance and added them to my cart. 

I didn’t expect my mind to be blown. Not only are the Western-style boots well made, but I feel like I’m walking on clouds every time I slip them on. I basically haven’t taken them off since they arrived, even wearing them in rainstorms without diminished quality. The 8-inch height of the boot hits right at my calves, while the 12.5-inch circumference is wide enough to tuck in leggings or skinny jeans, but not too wide over opaque tights. They’re (thankfully) designed with extra support and cushioning, and available in sizes 6 to 11 and nine different hues, including red, pink, and gray, which I definitely have my eye on.

I’ve worn the Charles Albert boots with dresses, leggings, and even a faux fur coat. But the real test was my recent New York trip, where I knew I’d be standing and walking in the 2.5-inch wooden heels for hours with no break. I packed them in my suitcase, flew in from LA, and prepared to need my ankle wrap and some Tylenol at the end of a long day. Imagine my shock and awe when, seven hours later, I didn’t need any of that — my ankle felt absolutely fine. I even walked around Trader Joe’s in them without an ounce of pain or discomfort. Even before my ankle break, this would have been a feat for my feet; now, it’s nothing short of a miracle. 

With over 10,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, I’m definitely in good company. Another person who’s been through an ankle break said the boots “provided just the right amount of height and support” around her ankle, which I agree with wholeheartedly. Other shoppers called out “how well they fit” and said they’re “super comfortable” and “stylish,” with a handful of reviewers admitting to purchasing multiple colors.

If you’d told me years ago that I’d find heels that actually made my ankle feel better, I’d never have believed you. But here we are, and since these Charles Albert boots are currently on sale for as low as $36 depending on your color and size preference, it’s the perfect time to snap up a few pairs.

