I Found the Next Best Thing to Going Commando: These Ultra-Stretchy Undies That Feel Like Nothing

They come from a French lingerie brand, of course.

By
Emma Sutton-Williams
Emma Headshot
Emma Sutton-Williams
Published on February 25, 2023 @ 06:30AM

Second Skin Undies Review
Photo:

Nordstom/ InStyle

We’ve all been there, looking in all directions before doing the public-underwear-adjustment-of-shame. Knowing deep down, someone just saw you pinch your undies into place. After years of searching for the perfect underpants (because who doesn’t love a quest?), my life changed forever when I was introduced to Chantelle

Chantelle Underwear

This was not served up to me on a social sexy lingerie ad or subscription-based service but through a heart-to-heart chat with my mom. She introduced me to Chantelle, a French underwear brand that makes luxuriously soft, stretchy, and moisture-wicking intimates. The undies have a one-size-fits-all fit that works for sizes 4 to 16, according to the brand. Made with a cotton gusset, they’re seamless and have a line-free fit beneath clothing, making them undetectable and comfy to wear not only in everyday wear but also under workout gear. Plus, they come in various colors, from classic black to purple, and styles, including high-waisted briefs, thongs, and lace options. Honestly, they’re pretty magical, so be prepared to buy a pair for every day of the week. 

High-rise silhouetted briefs are my jam and usually what I wear day-to-day. It’s my top-drawer underwear for a reason. If I have an important meeting, a long work day ahead, or a night out on the town, the last thing I want to think about is my underpants — and thanks to Chantelle’s ultra-comfy styles, you don’t even know they’re there. For those of you who love thongs, Chantelle has you covered (well, you know what I mean) there, too. The brand’s soft stretch thong will have you strutting down the street — sans discomfort. One reviewer described it as  “a thong for those who do not wear thongs,” while another touted, “take it from an older woman, you can rock these.” 

CHANTELLE LINGERIE Soft Stretch Thong

Nordstrom

Shop now: $20; nordstrom.com

While the undies are a little pricey, they’re definitely worth it. (Here’s a pro-tip: buy the brief three-pack for just $48 and thank me later.) Don’t wait to kickstart your collection with Chantelle briefs; snag your favorites at Nordstrom ASAP.

