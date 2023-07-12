The Viral T-Shirt Bra Brie Larson Wore Is on Sale — and Shoppers Say It’s So Comfy, They “Could Cry”

I’m going to be honest — there haven’t been many bras I’ve tried in my life that I didn’t immediately want to fling off the minute I returned home. It’s kind of become a ritual, actually: kicking off the shoes, dropping off the keys, and whoop — letting the bra fly off. However, when Brie Larson revealed she was wearing a Chantelle bra that basically looked invisible under her white tank top, my curious eyebrow shot up. Is this the bra that could potentially change my outlook?

As a not-so-easily-persuaded team of shopping editors, we put Chantelle’s bras to the test and tried seven of their most popular styles. And, well, we’ve got to give this one to Chantelle — even after an entire day’s wear, we never felt any of the bras’ straps, bands, or underwire digging in. Particularly, shoppers and editors with larger chest sizes echoed the same sentiment: finally, a bra that’s cute, supportive, and barely feels like it’s there.

The best part? Chantelle bras are currently on sale up to 30 percent off at Amazon thanks to Prime Day — including Larson’s viral T-shirt bra.

Best Amazon Prime Day Chantelle Bra Deals

Chantelle Basic Invisible Smooth Custom Fit Bra

Ah, the bra that started it all. To say that the right bra can change lives might sound like an exaggeration, but one shopper exclaimed that they were so “pleased” with Chantelle’s Basic Invisible Smooth Custom Fit Bra that they “could cry.” Without creating spillage or smooshing the breasts, this bra feels like the perfect pocket for your breasts, with straps that lift and take the weight off your back “without digging uncomfortably.” Shoppers say the material feels “breathable but thin,” and the band is thick enough to smooth out any back rolls. Both in look and feel, the bra lives up to its “invisible” and “smooth” name. No wonder Larson loves it.

Chantelle Day to Night Lace Unlined Demi Bra

Chantelle’s most loved demi style, the Day to Night Lace Unlined bra, is shockingly supportive despite the lace fabric. Even shoppers with an F cup beamed that it “gives a nice shape with a fitted bodice.” When our editorial team tried the unlaced version, we adored how perfectly flat the upper lining sat against the chest, making it absolutely invisible underneath clothes. The meshwork simply adds that sexy touch for any special occasions. Shoppers confirmed that it looks “elegant,” sewn together tastefully to create “beautiful lines and fantastic support.”

Chantelle Norah Molded Bra

When we tried the Norah Molded Bra, we found that they were a dream come true for bottom-heavy breasts. The underwire is strong yet soft, and the cups seamlessly lead into the straps for additional support. It’s no wonder why it has a near-perfect five star rating at Amazon — customers simply can’t get enough of the “most comfortable bra ever” and keep returning to get “one in every color.”

