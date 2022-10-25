I've Been Using This 3-in-1 Tinted Moisturizer Instead of Foundation for 2 Years

It’s the perfect your-skin-but-better product.

By Iman Balagam
Published on October 25, 2022 @ 11:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Chantecaille Skin Tint
Photo:

chantecaille/Instagram

During the pandemic, I lost all motivation to put on makeup — and now, two years of working from home (AKA my bed), I cannot fathom a world in which I start wearing foundation regularly again. Thankfully, I found a multitasking tinted moisturizer that’s become the perfect replacement. 

French, family-run, female-founded, and infused with high concentrations of botanical ingredients that calm and soothe skin, Chantecaille is easily one of my favorite brands. The brand’s Just Skin Tinted Moisturizer specifically walks the thin line between skincare and makeup; it reduces the appearance of hyperpigmentation, hydrates, offers a bit of sun and free-radical protection thanks to SPF 15, and covers most blemishes and skin imperfections. Antioxidant botanical extracts including edelweiss, honeysuckle, and green tea soothe skin and protect against toxins, while sodium hyaluronate helps seal in moisture. Basically, this product does it all, but with a little more finesse than in a five-in-one men's body wash. 

Just Skin Tinted Moisturizer SPF 15

Nordstrom

Shop now: $80; nordstrom.com

The formula offers light-to-medium buildable coverage with a velvety finish that tricks others into believing that you’re not wearing any makeup. For reference, it's a bit thicker than Laura Mercier and Bobbi Brown's tinted moisturizers, but somehow more sheer and blendable. “It's weightless and undetectable on me... just me but better,” says one reviewer. And if you’re worried about breaking out, don’t be. “This product is velvet to the touch, provides the coverage one would expect from a tinted moisturizer, but without being heavy or greasy. I tend to break out easily but have not had any trouble with this product,” wrote another shopper, echoing multiple other people (and myself!) who were also fearful of breaking out. 

My only complaint is that I wish there were more shades, especially in the medium to deep range. Right now there are only eight options, with the darkest shade being a “medium bronze with balanced undertones,” which is disappointing to say the least. Another thing to keep in mind is that when compared to other tinted moisturizers, this product errs on the pricier side. But, many reviewers found that the product is worth its price tag; one person said: “It's a little pricey, but it lasts a long time and there is just nothing like it on the market.”

If you're looking for a product to replace your everyday foundation, you can grab Chantecaille’s Just Skin Tinted Moisturizer at Nordstrom.

