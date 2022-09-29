A Moisturizing Foundation That Doesn’t Transfer or Smudge? It’s Almost Unbelievable — but It Exists

I have a hard time justifying the price of a lot of things these days. I will never pay $400 for a pair of shoes that will touch dirty New York City sidewalks. I will, however, spend relatively unhinged amounts of money on beauty products. I am usually the one telling friends and the internet that a $58 bronzer is, in fact, worth it — but I recently experienced a role reversal when coworkers, friends, and the internet all concurred that an $82 foundation is actually well worth the investment.

Chantecaille’s foundations, specifically Future Skin, first came to my attention when an office manager on the team messaged me to discuss our shared love for the product. Future Skin has tons of five-star reviews and I subsequently noticed it all over my TikTok feed. With all of this buzz and admiration for an $82(!) foundation, I decided to try both Future Skin and Chantecaille’s other Fresh Skin Cushion Foundation. Below I’ll get into my honest review and the nitty gritty of each formula.

Chantecaille Future Skin Oil-Free Foundation

Future Skin is the Chantecaille foundation. It first caught the internet’s attention by way of Euphoria before blazing through TikTok and Instagram and eventually making its way onto seemingly everyone’s makeup shelf.

Here are the supposed pros: it has a customizable coverage level, is great for all skin types, plumps and moisturizes, is lightweight, and sets quickly on the skin.

After trying it, I can say that it does all that and then some. The formula is very thin and sets quickly, which makes it buildable and therefore it runs the gamut between sheer/light coverage and full/heavy coverage. It’s also very moisturizing, which will be great for dry, flaky skin as the weather gets colder.



Before and after Future Skin.

Despite how much you layer on, it doesn’t pill or goop because it feels like your skin is absorbing it. This brings to me the most incredulous aspect of Future Skin — it doesn’t smudge or transfer, which is something I have never experienced with a similar product. After I apply it, I can press my hands on my face and there’s no stickiness or leftover product. It only ever transfers when I’m wearing a face mask, and even then, it’s hardly noticeable.

I’m almost afraid to say it (lest I jinx it), but I think this might be the perfect foundation.

Chantecaille Fresh Skin Cushion Foundation

This Chantecaille Fresh Skin Cushion Foundation is newer than Future Skin, but it’s quickly amassing a similarly-devoted following (which I am now a part of). First, I love the packaging. I didn’t know how many problems could be solved a refillable compact cushion foundation with a built-in mirror. It travels well; I can easily throw it into a purse and not worry about it leaking. It’s great for long, unpredictable days when I can fish it out of my bag for a quick touchup. And while refillable beauty products are increasingly common, this one actually makes sense. I can’t remember the last time I needed to rebuy the same lipstick, but I am constantly repurchasing the foundations I like.



Before and after Fresh Skin.

Fresh Skin comes with an application puff, is lightweight, and provides light coverage — but it’s enough to even out my complexion and conceal my dark spots and redness. It also sits well on your face throughout the day — it doesn’t become patchy or settle into lines and creases.

My only complaint is that the accompanying applicator isn’t ideal; I wish it came with something more sponge-like. The slippery texture of the puff makes it challenging to layer the product evenly. It’s expensive for a foundation, but I will probably keep one in my collection for on-the-go touchups.

TL;DR: The hype around these foundations is real. Both are an investment, but the investment here is your face — so yeah, it’s worth it. Shop Chantecaille’s Future Skin Oil-Free Foundation and Fresh Skin Cushion Foundation at Dermstore.

