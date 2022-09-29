A Moisturizing Foundation That Doesn’t Transfer or Smudge? It’s Almost Unbelievable — but It Exists

Chantecaille’s Future Skin actually exceeds the hype.

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri

Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on September 29, 2022 @ 12:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Surprised by How Many People Have Been Recommending This Brand's Expensive Foundations
Photo:

Dermstore/ InStyle

I have a hard time justifying the price of a lot of things these days. I will never pay $400 for a pair of shoes that will touch dirty New York City sidewalks. I will, however, spend relatively unhinged amounts of money on beauty products. I am usually the one telling friends and the internet that a $58 bronzer is, in fact, worth it — but I recently experienced a role reversal when coworkers, friends, and the internet all concurred that an $82 foundation is actually well worth the investment. 

Chantecaille’s foundations, specifically Future Skin, first came to my attention when an office manager on the team messaged me to discuss our shared love for the product. Future Skin has tons of five-star reviews and I subsequently noticed it all over my TikTok feed. With all of this buzz and admiration for an $82(!) foundation, I decided to try both Future Skin and Chantecaille’s other Fresh Skin Cushion Foundation. Below I’ll get into my honest review and the nitty gritty of each formula. 

Chantecaille Future Skin Oil-Free Foundation

Chantecaille Future Skin Oil-Free Foundation 30g

Shop now: $82; dermstore.com

Future Skin is the Chantecaille foundation. It first caught the internet’s attention by way of Euphoria before blazing through TikTok and Instagram and eventually making its way onto seemingly everyone’s makeup shelf.

Here are the supposed pros: it has a customizable coverage level, is great for all skin types, plumps and moisturizes, is lightweight, and sets quickly on the skin. 

After trying it, I can say that it does all that and then some. The formula is very thin and sets quickly, which makes it buildable and therefore it runs the gamut between sheer/light coverage and full/heavy coverage. It’s also very moisturizing, which will be great for dry, flaky skin as the weather gets colder. 

Tamim Foundation Review
Tamim Foundation Review.

InStyle / Tamim Alnuweiri

Before and after Future Skin. 

Despite how much you layer on, it doesn’t pill or goop because it feels like your skin is absorbing it. This brings to me the most incredulous aspect of Future Skin — it doesn’t smudge or transfer, which is something I have never experienced with a similar product. After I apply it, I can press my hands on my face and there’s no stickiness or leftover product. It only ever transfers when I’m wearing a face mask, and even then, it’s hardly noticeable. 

I’m almost afraid to say it (lest I jinx it), but I think this might be the perfect foundation. 

Chantecaille Fresh Skin Cushion Foundation

Chantecaille Fresh Skin Cushion Foundation 12g

Dermstore

Shop now: $130; dermstore.com

This Chantecaille Fresh Skin Cushion Foundation is newer than Future Skin, but it’s quickly amassing a similarly-devoted following (which I am now a part of). First, I love the packaging. I didn’t know how many problems could be solved a refillable compact cushion foundation with a built-in mirror. It travels well; I can easily throw it into a purse and not worry about it leaking. It’s great for long, unpredictable days when I can fish it out of my bag for a quick touchup. And while refillable beauty products are increasingly common, this one actually makes sense. I can’t remember the last time I needed to rebuy the same lipstick, but I am constantly repurchasing the foundations I like.

Tamim Foundation Review
Tamim Foundation Review.

InStyle / Tamim Alnuweiri

Before and after Fresh Skin.

Fresh Skin comes with an application puff, is lightweight, and provides light coverage — but it’s enough to even out my complexion and conceal my dark spots and redness. It also sits well on your face throughout the day — it doesn’t become patchy or settle into lines and creases.

My only complaint is that the accompanying applicator isn’t ideal; I wish it came with something more sponge-like. The slippery texture of the puff makes it challenging  to layer the product evenly. It’s expensive for a foundation, but I will probably keep one in my collection for on-the-go touchups. 

TL;DR: The hype around these foundations is real. Both are an investment, but the investment here is your face — so yeah, it’s worth it. Shop Chantecaille’s Future Skin Oil-Free Foundation and Fresh Skin Cushion Foundation at Dermstore. 

Shop More InStyle Editor-Approved Beauty Finds

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Out of 25 Tested, These Are The 12 Best Drugstore Concealers for Seamlessly Covering Everything in 2022
Out of 25 Tested, These Are The 12 Best Drugstore Concealers for Seamlessly Covering Everything in 2022
Best BB Creams
The 15 Best BB Creams to Achieve a Flawless Natural-Looking Glow
TikTok Is Abuzz Over Lady Gaga's New Foundation
TikTok Is Abuzz Over Lady Gaga’s New $45 Foundation That Rivals $140 Formulas
Best Charlotte Tilbury Products
These are the 12 Best Charlotte Tilbury Products
This Tiktok Hack for Glass Skin Hack from this Editor-Approved Brand
This Highlighter-Primer Hybrid Is the Key to Glass Skin, According to a Viral Makeup Artist
Everyone on TikTok is Using These Subtle Bronze Skincare Drops to Extend Their Summer Glow
These Bronzing Drops Are the Foolproof Answer to a “Healthy Glow” Year-Round, According to TikTok
This Hydrating Cleanser Feels Like a Car Wash for My Skin
This Hydrating Cleanser Feels Like a Car Wash for My Skin
Best Body Foundation Tout
We Tested 18 Types of Body Makeup — These 8 Products Cover Everything from Varicose Veins to Tattoos
Best MAC Products of All Time
The 10 Best MAC Products of All Time
KORA Organics Noni Glow Face Oil
We Tested 36 Face Oils — These 15 Give You a Healthy, Hydrated Glow
Best Waterproof Mascaras
The 8 Best Waterproof Mascaras for Beautifully Defined Lashes That Last
Best CC Cream Tout
The 10 Best CC Creams for a Radiant Complexion, According to Our Testers
Best Makeup Products for Dark Skin
Here are the Best Makeup Products for Dark Skin
Merit Concealer Review
The Concealer Stick From This Cameron Diaz-Approved Brand Keeps Selling Out — but It's Finally Back
Best Setting Powder Social Tout Tested
We Tested 35 Different Setting Powders — These 10 Actually Stand up to Shine
This Lip-Plumping Treatment Is So Good, I’ve Gone Through 5 Tubes — and It’s on Rare Sale
This Lip-Plumping Treatment Is So Good, I've Gone Through 5 Tubes — and It's on Rare Sale Right Now