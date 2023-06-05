Channing Tatum Learned How to Braid His Daughter's Hair on YouTube After Becoming a Single Father

If you haven't been swooning over Channing Tatum for the last decade like the rest of us (where have you been?), the actor and New York Time best selling (!!) children's book author is melting even the coldest of hearts with his recent interview about fatherhood.

While promoting his new book titled, The One and Only Sparkella and the Big Lie (which is a part of his larger books series, Sparkella) on Today With Hoda and Jenna, Tatum told hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush-Hager that the story was inspired by his 10-year-old daughter, Everly, and an incident involving a lie. When asked what kind of parent he is, Tatum simply responded, "I have no idea."

"I don’t know. I’m just trying to get by," he said. "I think like every other parent, you’re just trying not to mess your kids up. But you know you’re going to."

Getty Images

Bush-Hager also asked the actor about becoming a single father after splitting from his ex-wife Jenna Dewan (with whom he shares Everly). "You became a single dad right around the time you created this character — did Sparkella help you learn you how to parent?" she questioned.

"One hundred percent. Because I didn't know — I didn't plan to be a single dad, that was not in the cards, in my planning at least," he admitted.

"And I was pretty nervous, I was like, 'she's a girl,'" he continued. "I was like looking up YouTube on how to braid hair, you know, I didn't want to be the dad that was delivering a kid to school looking like she just slept on the street. So this series of books really came from that. I was really trying to figure out how to talk to a little girl."



He also stopped by Brooklyn bookstore Books Are Magic last week to help kids paint a mural, as well as read his latest work to the kids, which was captured in quite possibly the sweetest photos to exist, maybe ever.

Getty Images.

For the event, Tatum showed up wearing a navy blue utility jumpsuit (the perfect painting uniform) before sitting along a bench in front of a small crowd of kiddos and sharing his latest children's book.