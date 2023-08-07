Channing Tatum Wore an "Anti-Hero" Dad Shirt to Taylor Swift's Concert

If Channing Tatum wasn't already a certified Swiftie before, he is now. Over the weekend, the actor was in his "daddy" era at Taylor Swift's concert with his 10-year-old daughter Everly.



On Saturday, Tatum put himself in the running for the best dad of the year award when he took Everly to Swift's latest Eras Tour stop in Los Angeles and went all out with a DIY "Anti-Hero"-themed shirt. Sharing a recap of the show on Instagram, Gayle King snapped a photo of Channing wearing a black tee that read, "It's me, hi. I'm the daddy, it's me" in blue-and-pink hand-painted letters. He paired his shirt with denim cutoff shorts with distressed hems, face jewels in the shape of a heart over his left eye, and the ultimate dad accessory: a fanny pack slung across his chest.

Gayle King Instagram

"Saturday night! @taylorswift in LA w/fav daughter @kirbybump! Our 4th Taylor concert together over the years & she has taken things to another level!" King captioned her post, before shouting out Tatum's commitment. "A round of applause to @channingtatum & @karomobrown who went all in!"

King also included a hilarious video of Tatum enthusiastically dancing to Swift's 2014 song "Shake It Off" in the carousel.

This is far from Channing's first cute dad moment. Back in June, the Magic Mike star made the internet collectively swoon when he revealed that he learned how to braid Everly's hair after splitting from his ex-wife Jenna Dewan. "I didn't plan to be a single dad, that was not in the cards, in my planning at least," he said during an interview on Today With Hoda and Jenna. "And I was pretty nervous, I was like, 'she's a girl.' I was like looking up YouTube on how to braid hair, you know, I didn't want to be the dad that was delivering a kid to school looking like she just slept on the street."

